Thailand cave rescue anniversary

Rescuers and survivors have attended ceremonies to mark one year since 12 boys and their coach went missing in a cave in Thailand.

Members from the Wild Boars football team took a trip through a network of caves when they became stranded due to rising floodwaters.

All were eventually rescued by a team of divers and cavers after spending 17 days underground.

Tributes have also been made to Thai Navy Seal diver, Saman Gunan, who died during the complex rescue operation.