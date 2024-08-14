Thailand court removes Srettha Thavisin as prime minister for violating ethical standards

Thailand's prime minister has been removed from office after a court ruled he violated ethical standards.

Srettha Thavisin was dismissed after judges said he failed to perform his duty with integrity after his appointment of a cabinet member who had been imprisoned over an alleged attempt to bribe a court official.

The court ruled 5-4 in favour of his removal.

Parliament is expected to meet on Friday to choose and vote for a new premier, according to Mr Thavisin's chief of staff.

In the meantime, deputy prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai will take over as leader until a replacement is appointed.

Mr Thavisin's exit after less than a year in power makes him the fourth Thai prime minister to be removed by verdicts from the same court.

Reacting to the verdict, Mr Thavisin told reporters he had performed his duty as prime minister with honesty and done his best in the role.

Mr Thavisin had appointed Pichit Chuenban a minister of the prime minister's office in a cabinet reshuffle in April.

Mr Chuenban was jailed for six months in 2008 on contempt of court charges after he allegedly tried to bribe a judge with cash in a shopping bag over a case involving a former prime minister.

Mr Chuenban resigned weeks after being appointed when controversy over the incident was revived.

The removal of Mr Thavisin comes at a tricky time for the Thai economy, which the former prime minister struggled to get going.

The country is currently facing weak exports and consumer spending, sky-high household debt and more than a million small businesses unable to access loans.

Mr Wechayachai is a member of the Pheu Thai party - the largest party in the country's current coalition - which is largely expected to lead the formation of the next government.