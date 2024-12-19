Thailand hosts regional talks to find solutions to Myanmar's bloody civil war

JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
·3 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Two days of meetings on Myanmar ’s violent political crisis began Thursday in the Thai capital Bangkok, the latest in a long series of regional talks that have made no headway in restoring peace to the war-torn Southeast Asian nation.

Myanmar has been wracked by violence since its army in February 2021 ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and violently repressed peaceful pro-democracy protests, leading to the establishment of an armed resistance movement. The military government has used harsh tactics, including air strikes, to suppress its opponents, but the war has only became fiercer, especially in the past year.

Thursday’s discussions were attended by foreign ministers and high-level representatives from Myanmar and its neighbors, Laos, China, India, Bangladesh and host Thailand. Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa described their talks as important because it was the first time that Myanmar and all five of its neighbors had met together.

Myanmar’s neighbors, fearing regional destabilization, particularly the massive movement of refugees from the fighting, have made numerous efforts to promote a peaceful solution to the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, has taken the lead in efforts to restore peace in Myanmar. Its members, excepting Myanmar, will hold talks in Bangkok on Friday.

ASEAN in early 2021 agreed on a “five-point consensus” for peace, but the military leadership in Myanmar did virtually nothing to implement it, frustrating the group’s fellow members to the extent they have barred leading members of Myanmar’s ruling military from attending their meetings.

The peace plan calls for the immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, a dialogue among all concerned parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid through ASEAN channels, and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all concerned parties.

Only a very limited Thai-led effort of providing cross-border aid came to fruition. Thailand is widely seen as taking a conciliatory attitude toward Myanmar’s military government, which is condemned by many countries for its brutal war and suppression of democracy.

The six nations attending Thursday’s meeting “agreed that direct engagement with Myanmar is critical and necessary,” said Thailand’s Maris. “They see the value of meeting regularly. And they share the same understanding, more so than other countries, because they are direct neighbors directly impacted by the situation in Myanmar.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai officials said Thursday's talks “were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, with a frank and constructive exchange of views, in areas related to border security and combatting transnational crime, particularly illicit drugs and online scams. ”

They said Myanmar Foreign Minister Than Swe informed them about the military government's political roadmap, focused on elections planned for next year.

Critics of the Myanmar government of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing have expressed dissatisfaction at conciliatory approaches to his regime.

“Rather than ‘two-track’ diplomacy, Thailand is engaging in two-faced diplomacy - signing up to ASEAN statements seeking to condemn and isolate the junta, while at the same time quietly attempting to usher the junta back into the regional fold,” said Patrick Phongsathorn, senior advocacy specialist at Fortify Rights, a human rights group specializing in Myanmar affairs.

“As the junta’s atrocities escalate, the effects of which have had a massive regional spill-over, ASEAN must be steadfast in its rejection of Min Aung Hlaing and his cabal and any attempt to solidify their position through the sham elections planned for next year,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

  • Fact Check: Trump Said U.S. Subsidizes Canada With More Than $100M a Year — But He's Wrong

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • Opinion - Zelensky’s ‘blink’ could be Trump’s chance to end the war

    Barring any last-minute sabotage from the West (again), it appears the Ukrainian president might have just “blinked.”

  • CNN Fact-Checker Flags ‘Most Dangerous Part’ Of Donald Trump’s News Conference

    There was “a lot of lying from the president-elect” but one comment stood out, said Daniel Dale.

  • Kremlin Insiders Spill Putin’s Secret Plan to Manipulate Trump

    Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'

    The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."

  • Jen Psaki Lays Out Alarming Lesson She Says Trump Is Learning Before Taking Office

    "I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • Kai Trump Pokes Fun at Grandpa and Reveals Celeb Crush

    Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him. In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love. “He’s taught me never to give up and

  • CNN Political Analyst Gloria Borger Leaving Network After 17 Years

    The news comes the week after longtime CNN host Alisyn Camerota also announced her departure.

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • US alarmed Russia close to accepting nuclear-armed North Korea

    The United States voiced alarm at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday that Russia was close to accepting a nuclear-armed North Korea, as Moscow and Pyongyang defended their growing cooperation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in September that Moscow viewed the notion of "denuclearising" North Korea as a closed issue, as it understood Pyongyang's logic of relying on nuclear weapons as the foundation of its defence.

  • Judge denies Trump’s request to advance suit against Bob Woodward

    President-elect Trump’s attorney unsuccessfully asked a federal judge to move forward with his lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over published audio tapes of interviews the famed Watergate reporter conducted with Trump for a 2020 book. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, an appointee of former President George W. Bush who is overseeing the case, denied the…

  • In reversal, key House panel votes to release Matt Gaetz ethics report

    The House Ethics Committee secretly voted earlier this month to release its report into the conduct of former Rep. Matt Gaetz before the end of this Congress, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • McConnell on funding turmoil: ‘Oh, this is the way it’s going to be next year’

    Outgoing Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) quipped Wednesday evening that Republicans may be in for more turmoil next year after President-elect Trump threw the year-end spending debate into chaos by coming out against a stopgap spending bill negotiated by congressional leaders “Oh, this is the way it’s going to be next year,” McConnell told…

  • Trump is going after Canada now – but everyone else is next

    Donald Trump is stoking political mayhem in Canada by intensifying a crisis that threatens to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • Donald Trump maintains fentanyl at Canada-U.S. border is a big issue. Is it?

    As the threat of 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports persist, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump insists Canada should be cracking down on fentanyl making its way across the border, into his country."I said you have to close up your borders … and drugs are pouring in," Trump said recently.An Ontario border city mayor agrees with Trump — saying the drug is "destroying our communities" on both sides of the border.Sarnia is across the St. Clair River from Port Huron, Mich.Mayor Mike Bradley