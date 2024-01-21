Advertisement

Thailand moves closer to the knockout stage of Asian Cup with scoreless draw against Oman

  • Thailand's Supachok Sarachat, left, and Oman's Harib Jamil Al Saadi vie for the ball during the Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Thailand and Oman at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Thailand's Peeradol Chamrasamee waves towards the crowd at the end of the Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Thailand and Oman at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Oman's Harib Jamil Al Saadi reacts at the end of the Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Thailand and Oman at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Thailand's Pathompon Charoenrattanapirom, front, is challenged by Oman's Ahmed Al-Khamisi during the Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Thailand and Oman at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Oman's head coach Branko Ivankovic stands during the Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Thailand and Oman at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Thailand's Supachok Sarachat, center, is stopped by Oman's Harib Jamil Al Saadi during the Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Thailand and Oman at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Associated Press
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Thailand moved closer to securing a spot in the knockout stage of the Asian Cup after drawing 0-0 with Oman on Sunday.

The result puts Thailand top of Group F with four points from two games, though Saudi Arabia can take first place with a victory against Kyrgyzstan later Sunday.

There was little attacking action of note at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha with a close-range header from Elias Dolah of Thailand in the 15th minute almost crossing the line before it was cleared.

Oman, which lost its opening game against Saudi Arabia, struggled to break through the committed Thailand defense. Issam Al-Sabhi came closest with a shot that was saved late in the game.

“We are so happy to get one point and everybody worked hard for each other,” Thailand defender Pansa Hemviboom said. “We communicated well as a team to get this result.”

Oman, with just a point from its opening two games, needs a win in its final group match against Kyrgyzstan to keep alive its hopes of a place in the knockout stage.

The top two teams from each of the six groups advance, along with the four best runners-up.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer