Thailand revokes visa of Swiss man who allegedly assaulted local woman

Thailand has revoked the visa of a Swiss man who faced growing backlash after reports that he allegedly kicked a local woman sitting on the steps near his villa in Phuket.

Urs Fehr and his Thai wife Khanuengnit said they thought she was intruding on their property. They later apologised.

Hundreds of angry locals later gathered in front of their seaside villa on Sunday demanding Mr Fehr's expulsion.

More than 100,000 foreigners are estimated to have settled in Phuket.

The island is one of Thailand's most popular hotspots, with millions of tourists visiting each year.

According to local reports, the incident on 24 February unfolded after 45-year-old Mr Fehr, the managing director of an elephant sanctuary in Thailand, kicked Thandao Chandam in her back while she and her friend sat on the steps outside their rented villa.

Ms Khanuengnit also allegedly berated Ms Thandao, who works as a doctor in Phuket.

Mr Fehr said he believed Ms Thandao and her companion were intruders, and accused them of trespassing on his property. He also claimed that he did not kick Ms Thandao but had slipped while walking towards her, according to Bangkok Post.

The incident sparked an angry backlash amongst locals, with many urging authorities to revoke Mr Fehr's visa and also demanding the restoration of public access to the beach near his property.

"It turns out that foreigners are occupying too many areas. Please resolve this," Bangkok Post quoted one of the protesters as saying.

An investigation later found that the villa's steps were built illegally on public land. Authorities have ordered for them to be removed.

The doctor has filed a complaint with police over the incident, and authorities said on Wednesday that he has been charged with assault.

Immigration officials said they will detain Fehr, but he can remain in Thailand for the time being to defend himself in the assault case.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said after the incident that he has instructed the police and tourism ministry to step up measures to ensure foreigners comply with Thailand's laws.