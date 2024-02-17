Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin seen leaving hospital on day of parole

By Napat Wesshasartar and Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's jailed billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was seen early on Sunday in a vehicle leaving a hospital where he has been in detention for the past six months, according to Reuters witnesses.

Thaksin, 74, had been scheduled to be released on parole on Sunday, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Thaksin's lawyer could not immediately be reached for confirmation he had been formally released.

Thailand's best-known and most polarising premier, Thaksin has loomed large over politics for two decades, despite 15 years in self-imposed exile to avoid a jail sentence for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.

It would be Thaksin's first taste of freedom on Thai soil since fleeing the country nearly 16 years ago in the wake of a coup.

Thaksin made a dramatic return from exile in August to cheering crowds and was taken to prison to serve an eight-year sentence. However, he was transferred to a hospital with health issues on his first night in jail and has been detained there for the past six months.

Reuters journalists saw Thaksin in a black Mercedes van wearing a green shirt and surgical face mask, sitting beside his youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as a convoy of cars left the hospital.

(Reporting by Napat Wesshasartar Napat Wesshasartar Athit Perawongmetha and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Nick Zieminski)