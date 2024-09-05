Thames Water bail out will cost Government third more than winter fuel cut savings

Bailing out Thames Water will cost the Government a third more than it has saved by cutting winter fuel allowance, analysis has found.

Critics say Ofwat, the watchdog, is making the company “uninvestable”, with the Government likely to have to take it over.

New analysis has found that taking over and administering Thames Water would cost taxpayers £10 billion over a five-year period.

This is more than the £7.5 billion expected to be saved over the same period by Rachel Reeves’s decision to means test the winter fuel payment.

An administration process is different to nationalising Thames Water, which ministers have ruled out.

An industry insider said: “The £10 billion would be the direct result of Ofwat’s inability to face up to the need to overhaul its approach and long-term failure to unlock proper investment in the sector.

“Their approach is making solutions impossible by turning Thames Water into an uninvestible proposition. The result of this is that ministers could end up with a massive problem on their hands with taxpayers expected to foot a huge bill.”

Efforts to save Thames Water, which provides water to around a quarter of the UK population, have been hampered by an increasingly bitter stand-off between Ofwat and the industry over how much customers should be forced to pay to fund critical investment in the country’s dilapidated water infrastructure.

At the same time, the stand-off is preventing water companies from raising the revenue necessary to attract the investment required to meet those demands.

Last week, Thames Water said that Ofwat’s approach “renders our plan uninvestible”. Credit agency Moody’s said Ofwat’s approach “increases the risk that sector returns may not be enough to attract the equity funding the companies need to support increasing investment.”

Critics say that in the absence of private investment, Ofwat’s approach will force the government to intervene by implementing a Special Administration Regime (SAR) – meaning the government will become responsible for administering Thames Water and taxpayers will have to foot the bill.

Cost equivalent to 22 new hospitals

The new analysis reveals that of the £10.1 billion cost, £3.3 billion would consist of equity required to finance expected improvements, and £6.8 billion to meet the shortfall between what the company needs to meet its obligations and the expenditure allowed by Ofwat’s current proposals.

The £2 billion annual cost of holding Thames Water in a SAR is equivalent to the combined cost of Labour’s policies to provide 40,000 more NHS operations and 700,000 additional dentistry appointments, and to recruit 6,500 more teachers and 3,000 more police community support officers.

It also represents more than half the cost of removing the two-child benefit cap, costed by the Institute for Fiscal Studies at £3.4 billion a year.

The £10 billion cost over five years is equivalent to building 22 new hospitals or 333 new schools.

It emerged earlier this week that creditors to Thames Water are attempting to broker a peace deal between the beleaguered supplier and regulator Ofwat amid fears that a breakdown in relations between the two sides risks speeding up the company’s demise.

Sources involved in attempts to stop Thames Water being nationalised are warning privately that it may prove impossible to draw up a rescue deal unless a detente can be quickly thrashed out.

Thames Water is in a race against time to avoid running out of money months after being abandoned by shareholders, but it is feared that the company’s chances of survival are fading because it is at loggerheads with Ofwat.

With management’s own efforts floundering, an army of senior creditors consisting of many of the largest financial institutions on the planet have begun tentatively crunching the numbers on a comprehensive financial restructuring plan they believe could remove the need for the Government to intervene with a taxpayer bailout.

However, those involved in the discussions are concerned they will be unable to step in until relations between Thames Water management and Ofwat are repaired.

Nationalisation ruled out

It comes as Steve Reed, the Environment Secretary, ruled out the nationalisation of any water company, saying it would require too much time and money.

Nationalisation has been the demand of many environmental campaigners, who say it is the only way to end water pollution and other major issues in the water sector.

But in a speech on Thursday, to unveil new measures to reduce sewage spills Mr Reed ruled out the move.

“Nationalisation, which some have advocated, would cost billions of pounds, and take years to unpick the current ownership, leaving sewage pollution in the meantime to get worse and halt the much needed investment,” the Environment Secretary said. “I am more interested in a model that works.”

The previous Labour leadership under Jeremy Corbyn had promised to take all utilities back under state control, with the cost of renationalising the water industry put at £14.5bn by ratings agency Moody’s in 2019.