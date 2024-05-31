Thames Water issue urgent 'do not drink' warning to hundreds of Surrey homes

An urgent “do not drink” notice has been issued to hundreds of Surrey homes following tap water tests by Thames Water.The company said the advice was “precautionary” after results on Thursday indicated “a possible deterioration” in the quality of drinking water in “some areas”.Some 616 homes in Bramley are believed to be affected.Residents are being advised not to use tap water for drinking, cooking or brushing their teeth - but can continue to shower and their wash hands. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who was MP for the are until the dissolution of parliament for the general election, said he had been in touch with DEFRA and Thames Water and was monitoring the situation.“I have requested that bottled water stations are in Bramley itself - they are being set up now,” he added.