Thames Water supplies back after Boxing Day outage

A burst pipe left properties without supplies on Boxing Day

A burst pipe that left homes without a water supply on Boxing Day has been repaired, Thames Water has said.

The company confirmed properties in parts of Guildford hit by an outage had their supplies restored by the end of Tuesday.

Residents in parts of the GU4 and GU5 postcodes had either no water or low pressure.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, MP for South West Surrey, described it on social media as "hugely inconvenient".

The company said customers in the Hornhatch and Chilworth area were affected and tankers were brought in to provide supplies.

After engineers stopped the flow from the burst pipe, about 208 properties were still without water.

By mid-afternoon, that number was brought down to 10, two of which were non-residential sports facilities.

Thames Water said bottled water was being delivered to eight properties and repairs were completed by 20:00 GMT.

In November, a major incident was declared after thousands of Thames Water customers in the Guildford and Godalming area were left without water for several days.

Months earlier, Sarah Bentley, the former CEO of Thames Water, resigned over the company's poor performance.

