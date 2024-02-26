Train delays and cancellations as South East hit by signal failure

Passengers in Brighton are facing major disruption throughout the morning

Rail services across Sussex and Surrey have been severely disrupted due to a major signalling fault.

A power failure in the early hours of Monday has caused delays and cancellations to Southern and Thameslink services.

Govia Thameslink said it expected the disruption between East Croydon and Brighton to continue until 12:00 GMT.

Network Rail apologised and told passengers to check with train operators before travelling.

The disruption includes:

No Gatwick Express trains are running until further notice

Services between Brighton and Chichester reduced to one train an hour

No Thameslink services between Cambridge and Brighton

Delays and cancellations between Brighton, Portsmouth and Chichester

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "At 03:04 there was a loss of power across some the UK Power Networks which significantly impacted our Three Bridges Signalling Centre which controls the signalling across the majority of our Sussex route.

"All signalling was restored at 06:30 and while some Southern services have resumed operating across the Sussex route, a number of Southern and Thameslink services remain significantly disrupted and there are currently no Gatwick Express services in operation until further notice.

"We're really sorry to any passengers disrupted this morning and we encourage passengers to check with their train operator before travelling for the latest information and updates."

Southern said there had been points failures at both Haywards Heath and Hove.

Passengers are being advised to allow at least an extra 60 minutes for their journeys.

