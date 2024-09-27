Thameslink services disrupted by train driver shortage

Services from Horsham, East Grinstead and Brighton are among the most affected [JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE]

Thameslink is operating a reduced service across its network due to train driver shortages.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said trains may be cancelled or revised on Friday, with disruption expected until the end of the day.

Routes from Horsham, East Grinstead, Brighton and Three Bridges in Sussex are among the most affected.

The firm has advised customers to check if their journey is affected, with alternative routes available at no extra cost.

GTR said cancellations along its Horsham to Peterborough route would "occur throughout the day".

Customers have been advised to use Southern, Metrobus, LNER, Great Northern, London Underground, and alternative Thameslink services.

Early morning cancellations were also expected on the East Grinstead route, while the firm said a "small number" of evening cancellations were expected on its service between Brighton and Three Bridges and Bedford.

Cancellations throughout the day were also expected between Sutton and Wimbledon and St Albans City.

GTR advised commuters to use London Underground, London Buses, London Trams, Southern, South Western or Southeastern services instead.

A Thameslink spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry for the changes to some of our Thameslink services today.

"At times, high levels of driver sickness combined with drivers on annual leave can take us to a position where we find it challenging to cover all our services."

The firm said customers may be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay in completing their journey on Friday.

