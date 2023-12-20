Thank you! £130,000 donated from public to our Winter Survival Appeal as Marchioness of Bath backs campaign

Model Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, who visited the Beyond Food Foundation in London Bridge, one of the projects being supported by our campaign (ES Composite)

The Evening Standard’s Christmas Appeal to support vulnerable people through the cost of living crisis has received more than £130,000 in just four weeks from the public, who have donated from their own hard-earned income and savings, taking our total raised to over £2.3 million.

Their generosity to our Winter Survival Appeal in partnership with Comic Relief, as well as the incredible projects funded by our campaign, was lauded by the model Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, who visited the Beyond Food Foundation in London Bridge, one of the projects being supported by our campaign.

The Marchioness, who is married to Ceawlin Thynn, the Marquess of Bath, helped prepare food at Beyond Food’s restaurant, Brigade, which gives apprenticeships to young people left behind, including ex-offenders, and said: “I’ve never worked in a restaurant but cooking is my full-time passion, so this experience has been really amazing.

"I would love to come back again to have dinner some time.”

She met several young people who have been helped by Beyond Food and heard how the charity had changed their lives. She said it left her speechless and emotional.

How you can help

£10 could provide a nourishing meal for a Londoner every day for a month

£20 could provide a duvet and pillow to a young person helping them sleep at night

£50 could contribute to a new school uniform for a child fleeing with a parent from an abusive relationship

£100 could provide 400 meals for families at a local community centre

£300 could pay for all that’s needed by a family expecting a baby, including new cot, mattress and pram

£1,750 could get a truck packed with enough food for 7,000 meal

Other major donors to our Christmas Campaign include Julia and Hans Rausing, Sainsbury’s, Comic Relief, the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund, Burberry, Jingle Jam and TK Maxx and Homesense.

In a nutshell

We have partnered with Comic Relief to launch our Winter Survival Appeal Christmas Campaign, with Comic Relief pledging £500,000 to kick off our fund. The money we raise will help fund charities in London and across the country helping people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis

To make a donation, visit comicrelief.com/wintersurvival