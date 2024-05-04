Thank God for Nimbys – no one else is holding government and planners to account

Rosie Pearson
·3 min read
Labour Party Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves visits a building site
Rachel Reeves recently announced to East Anglia business leaders that she supports the proposed pylons that will soon scythe through the region - Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

I was recently asked whether I agreed that community groups like mine are delaying much needed national infrastructure. It was at a conference, after I had just given a talk on how communities should best be involved in infrastructure projects.

This is a theme much-loved by Labour, which wants to overcome the “blockers” with a war on nimbyism. Keir Starmer told the Labour Party conference in October: “We will get shovels in the ground, cranes in the sky, and build the next generation of Labour new towns.”

It’s a view other party members have echoed. Rachel Reeves swanned into East Anglia recently and announced to business leaders that she supports the proposed pylons that scythe across our region, while Shabana Mahmood has said that Labour will use emergency powers to build new prisons.

Meanwhile, the Government has asked Lord Banner KC, a newly appointed peer, to lead an independent three-month review to look at whether infrastructure projects are unduly held up by inappropriate legal challenges. It says that even unsuccessful challenges can cause major projects years in delays, and is seeking solutions to the “problem”.

In my opinion, this all rather misses the point. No one just wakes up and decides to challenge a proposal to simply be obstructive.

If projects were consulted on and delivered in a way that is fair and proper, then communities would not need to take challenges to the courts.

After all, a court challenge is not something to embark upon lightly. Nor is it something that the vast majority of communities have the luxury of. I know of campaign groups who have been advised that they have a legitimate reason to challenge a decision, but have been unable to raise the funds to do so. For those who do pursue a challenge, it is all-encompassing and hugely stressful.

Yet it is right that project promoters should be held to account.

I for one am delighted that campaign groups like Suffolk Energy Action Solutions have been trying their utmost to demonstrate through the courts that it is unacceptable for infrastructure providers to silence land owners.

As for the answer to deliver infrastructure faster – excellent project planning would help. Projects are notorious for their tendency to overrun on budget and schedule.

The conference where I was asked about community blockers was hosted by the Linear Infrastructure Planning Panel. I sat on this panel which, after a year of deliberations, made a suite of recommendations that would help to deliver infrastructure faster.

Its white paper recommended involving communities earlier in the process, and making information more accessible so that those affected are not drowned in seas of unintelligible paperwork. Using technology for showing the impacts of different options and permutations of a project would also be invaluable.

Instead of presenting communities with a fait accompli, which immediately forces residents to draw up battle plans and become “objectors”, they should be engaged early on, before decisions have been made. They need to take a collaborative approach, working through options and alternatives.

The last thing I want to do is mount a legal challenge. However, if that’s what it takes to make a project promoter like National Grid – which I am opposing in East Anglia follow a proper process – then I, like other campaigners, have no other choice. It is about holding them to account.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Judge Calls Out Trump For Making False Claims About Gag Order

    Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.

  • Donald ‘Von ShitzInPantz’ Diss Makes Hush-Money Trial Debut

    Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump can dish it out, but he has shown, once again, that he simply cannot take it.As proceedings began Thursday morning in the disgraced ex-president’s criminal hush-money trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche complained to New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan that the gag order put in place to prevent Trump from intimidating witnesses, jurors, and court staff was unfair to his client.“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Tru

  • Ex-Aide Hits Trump With A Harsh Truth About His Family And The Trial

    Sarah Matthews "really wouldn't imagine" one person in particular coming to court as she explained why the former president is in a "bad mood" and "lashing out at aides."

  • Hope Hicks Breaks Down on the Stand

    Carlos Barria/ReutersHope Hicks, Donald Trump’s first political PR guru and presumed holder of all his dirty secrets, started crying on the stand as the former president’s legal team questioned her at his New York criminal trial on Friday.Hicks instantly broke down when Trump defense lawyer Emile Bove began his cross-examination, asking her about how she was initially hired to work with the Trump Organization. After a brief break was called to allow her to compose herself, Hicks returned to the

  • Greene fires back after Fox News columnist calls her an ‘idiot’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…

  • Critics Rip Trump's Visit With New York Firefighters Over 1 Burning Red Blunder

    The Queens-born former president made a notable error while honoring "New York's Bravest."

  • The Dramatic Meeting Now Stalling Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Case

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Everett CollectionAn off-hand remark—or a terribly misconstrued one—by a federal prosecutor at a private meeting with a defense attorney in Donald Trump’s classified documents case may add yet another delay to the former president’s already severely delayed trial.U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon has already earned a reputation for making bizarre rulings that favor the man who appointed her to the bench, pushing back a trial th

  • Maggie Haberman Reveals Why Donald Trump Keeps Closing His Eyes In Court

    The New York Times reporter cited sources from the former president's camp.

  • Mary Trump Flags 'Really Troubling' Sign About Her Uncle's Trial

    The former president's niece described a "split screen" effect that she believes could be damaging to the case against her uncle.

  • CNN Legal Analyst Says 4 Words From Trial Are ‘Ominous’ For Donald Trump

    A text message saw “the normal hush of the courtroom” suddenly “punctuated by the audible clattering" of journalists' keyboards, noted Norm Eisen.

  • Elon Musk hosted an ‘anti-Biden’ dinner party. Here’s who attended

    Elite dinner co-hosted by entrepreneur David Sacks at his home in the Hollywood Hills

  • Lawrence O'Donnell Interprets Why Trump Glared 'Directly' At Him In Court

    "It seems Donald Trump wasn't really pleased to see me," the MSNBC host told viewers.

  • Ukraine wiped out 100 Russian troops at once in a strike showcasing the range and power of its new US ATACMS

    A Ukrainian ATACMS long-range missile strike reportedly killed over 100 Russian soldiers in Luhansk, showing the range of Ukraine's new missiles.

  • Honig: Trump’s attorney wants jury to be disgusted

    CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down former president Donald Trump’s attorney Emil Bove’s cross-examination of attorney Keith Davidson, a key witness who negotiated the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal hush money agreements.

  • DOJ Indicts Rep. Henry Cuellar, Wife On Federal Bribery Charges

    "Let me be clear, I'm running for reelection and will win this November," Cuellar said in a statement affirming his innocence.

  • Democrats alarmed over conservative judges in Trump court cases

    Democratic lawmakers are sounding the alarm over what they see as conservative justices and judges tipping the scales in favor of former President Trump in two federal cases. The two cases accuse the former president of attempting to subvert the 2020 election and obstructing justice related to his handling of classified documents. Some Democratic senators…

  • Fact Check: Viral Pic Allegedly Shows MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at Trump Rally. Here's the Truth

    Does he need a good night's rest?

  • Russian troops enter base housing US military in Niger, US official says

    Russian military personnel have entered an air base in Niger that is hosting U.S. troops, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters, a move that follows a decision by Niger's junta to expel U.S. forces. The military officers ruling the West African nation have told the U.S. to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country, which until a coup last year had been a key partner for Washington's fight against insurgents who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more. A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russian forces were not mingling with U.S. troops but were using a separate hangar at Airbase 101, which is next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger's capital.

  • Fox Host Presses Nancy Mace Over Soros Claim: ‘No Proof’

    Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg

  • Macron reaffirms possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

    French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, saying the issue would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request, in an interview with the Economist published Thursday. The Economist said Macron gave the interview after delivering a keynote speech last week where he declared that Europe is "mortal" and could "die" partly due to the threat posed by Russian aggression after its February 2022 invasion o