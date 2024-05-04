Thank God for Nimbys – no one else is holding government and planners to account

Rachel Reeves recently announced to East Anglia business leaders that she supports the proposed pylons that will soon scythe through the region - Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

I was recently asked whether I agreed that community groups like mine are delaying much needed national infrastructure. It was at a conference, after I had just given a talk on how communities should best be involved in infrastructure projects.

This is a theme much-loved by Labour, which wants to overcome the “blockers” with a war on nimbyism. Keir Starmer told the Labour Party conference in October: “We will get shovels in the ground, cranes in the sky, and build the next generation of Labour new towns.”

It’s a view other party members have echoed. Rachel Reeves swanned into East Anglia recently and announced to business leaders that she supports the proposed pylons that scythe across our region, while Shabana Mahmood has said that Labour will use emergency powers to build new prisons.

Meanwhile, the Government has asked Lord Banner KC, a newly appointed peer, to lead an independent three-month review to look at whether infrastructure projects are unduly held up by inappropriate legal challenges. It says that even unsuccessful challenges can cause major projects years in delays, and is seeking solutions to the “problem”.

In my opinion, this all rather misses the point. No one just wakes up and decides to challenge a proposal to simply be obstructive.

If projects were consulted on and delivered in a way that is fair and proper, then communities would not need to take challenges to the courts.

After all, a court challenge is not something to embark upon lightly. Nor is it something that the vast majority of communities have the luxury of. I know of campaign groups who have been advised that they have a legitimate reason to challenge a decision, but have been unable to raise the funds to do so. For those who do pursue a challenge, it is all-encompassing and hugely stressful.

Yet it is right that project promoters should be held to account.

I for one am delighted that campaign groups like Suffolk Energy Action Solutions have been trying their utmost to demonstrate through the courts that it is unacceptable for infrastructure providers to silence land owners.

As for the answer to deliver infrastructure faster – excellent project planning would help. Projects are notorious for their tendency to overrun on budget and schedule.

The conference where I was asked about community blockers was hosted by the Linear Infrastructure Planning Panel. I sat on this panel which, after a year of deliberations, made a suite of recommendations that would help to deliver infrastructure faster.

Its white paper recommended involving communities earlier in the process, and making information more accessible so that those affected are not drowned in seas of unintelligible paperwork. Using technology for showing the impacts of different options and permutations of a project would also be invaluable.

Instead of presenting communities with a fait accompli, which immediately forces residents to draw up battle plans and become “objectors”, they should be engaged early on, before decisions have been made. They need to take a collaborative approach, working through options and alternatives.

The last thing I want to do is mount a legal challenge. However, if that’s what it takes to make a project promoter like National Grid – which I am opposing in East Anglia follow a proper process – then I, like other campaigners, have no other choice. It is about holding them to account.