Thanksgiving travel off to a busy start at KCI
"The most fascinating part of the whole vacation was realizing that many people live for this place. The crowds…the prices…the lines. Never again for us."
CNN’s Pete Muntean gets a first look at new technology for American Airlines that alerts airport gate agents to “gate lice,” the industry term for passengers who attempt to cut the line and board their flights before they’re supposed to.
Police in Barcelona are investigating the disappearance of the missing bag after it was reported stolen
The fines, which affect Ryanair, Vueling, easyJet, Norwegian, and Volotea, total 179 million euros (around $187 million).
New York City's High Line, hip boutiques, and the Standard Hotel have grown up around it: Now the Meatpacking District will soon have no meat.
The Hive is a luxe private sanctuary in a coveted corner of the world.
The ship features 224 suites with sea views and private terraces, accommodating up to 448 guests, which gives everyone more space than your typical stateroom. Vista, which has been sailing since 2023, includes top-tier restaurants such as Ember, which serves elevated American cuisine, and an extensive mixology experience that highlights trends such as flavored mist bubbles and zero-proof cocktails.
Travelers are getting fed up with overcrowded destinations. Here's why and how to avoid the crowds on your dream trip.
British Airways unveiled its new first-class cabin as part of an ongoing transformation. Couples can sit together in the new setup.
In September, the cost of hotel rooms in the city soared to a record average of $417 per night.
We'd recommend it as part of any long-haul trip to the region.
Rain and snow could cause significant disruptions for tens of millions travelers this holiday weekend.
Workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport's key unions went on strike Monday morning, just days before a million travelers were expected to pass through the airport for Thanksgiving holiday travel.
A man is travelling from France to Los Angeles without flying - and even caught a ride on a functioning cargo ship. Enzo Terranova, 24, set off from Marseille in April with a goal to travel around the world in an eco-friendly way and without getting on a single plane. Enzo's journey has so far included hitchhiking through Europe, using the Trans-Siberian Railway and camping in the Gobi Desert. Enzo knew he'd need to travel by boat but had no way to do it until the CEO of a major French shipping company heard his story and decided to help. Now in Saigon, Vietnam, Enzo is waiting to hop onto his second cargo ship which will take him to Halifax, Canada, from where he will hitchhike to Los Angeles.
Guernsey Chamber of Commerce says daily sailings to St Malo can boost "tourism and trade".
Grab top-rated carry-ons, checked bags and luggage sets for as low as $53. Some are at their lowest price ever!
