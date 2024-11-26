Thanksgiving travel off to a busy start at KCI

SWNS

A man is travelling from France to Los Angeles without flying - and even caught a ride on a functioning cargo ship. Enzo Terranova, 24, set off from Marseille in April with a goal to travel around the world in an eco-friendly way and without getting on a single plane. Enzo's journey has so far included hitchhiking through Europe, using the Trans-Siberian Railway and camping in the Gobi Desert. Enzo knew he'd need to travel by boat but had no way to do it until the CEO of a major French shipping company heard his story and decided to help. Now in Saigon, Vietnam, Enzo is waiting to hop onto his second cargo ship which will take him to Halifax, Canada, from where he will hitchhike to Los Angeles.