Thanksgiving winter storm forecast to bring snow, heavy rain during holiday travel

The FOX Forecast Center is continuing to monitor the Thanksgiving week weather forecast and expects there to be some potential travel disruptions. But while a majority of people should reach their destinations unaffected by extreme weather, getting home may be a different story - especially in the East.

Nearly 80 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more, with peak travel days falling on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the Sunday afterward.

The holiday week is set to start with stormy conditions on the West Coast and quick-moving over the Great Lakes.

The storm system over the northern tier of the U.s. is expected to move out of the country by Tuesday, resulting in minimal accumulations, but the system over the West Coast could present challenges.

How To Watch Fox Weather

West Coast worst and best travel days

Similar to the recent atmospheric river event, the invasion of moisture along the West Coast is expected to result in heavy rain and gusty winds in the lower elevations and mountain snow.



Cities such as Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco will likely see the heaviest precipitation, though the storm’s severity is expected to be much less than the recent deadly atmospheric river event that caused tree falls and flooding.

The energy will set the stage for a cross-country event, but through at least the actual holiday it remains rather disorganized.



During the Tuesday through Thursday period, scattered pockets of precipitation are expected to make their way through the Rockies and the South but remain under severe weather criteria.

In the Intermountain West, those driving through Colorado, Utah, Nevada and the mountains of California can expect to encounter areas of snow-covered roads. The storm may also lead to airport delays in places like Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Download The Free Fox Weather App

Major hubs like Atlanta and Charlotte will see the effects of the storm system, with showers creeping up into the mid-Atlantic. But the timing is expected to be rather fortunate.

The worst weather in the South is expected on the least busy air travel day of the year: Thanksgiving Day itself. In 2023, only 1.5 million travelers passed through airport checkpoints, significantly fewer than the days before and after the holiday.

Thanksgiving Travel Winter Storm Weather Tracker: Live Maps, Airport Status, Flight Delays, Forecast And More

The FOX Forecast Center expects Black Friday to be the most disruptive day for travel, especially along the East Coast, as an area of low pressure tries to develop off the Eastern Seaboard.

Depending on the exact location of the low-pressure center will determine if the Eastern Seaboard sees just an occasional shower or if the day is a washout – or more.

The forecast remains uncertain, but there is a growing chance of impactful winter weather across the interior Northeast and back across the Great Lakes, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Lake-effect snow is likely to last into next weekend. Either way, the combination of the busy traffic, gusty winds and precipitation chances will lead both to road and airport delays along the I-95 corridor.

And behind the wet weather will be a significant drop in temperatures, with some of the coldest air of the season.

Most Weather-delayed Airports During Holidays

An intrusion of cold air from Canada, starting on Thanksgiving Day and working its way south and eastward, is guaranteed to precede the frontal boundary.

The airmass will be the coldest of the season, with few areas east of the Rockies unaffected.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, communities in the northern Plains and near the Canadian border could see temperatures drop below zero, with even cooler wind chills.

The cold air will likely prevent Chicago from reaching above freezing and could leave New York struggling to reach the 40s, as people hit the malls and begin their travel home after Nov. 28.

Unlike previous episodes of cold air that had minimal staying power, this airmass is expected to keep temperatures chilly across most of the eastern U.S. into the first week of December.





Original article source: Thanksgiving winter storm forecast to bring snow, heavy rain during holiday travel