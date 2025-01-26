'That's life with Trump': Congress rides the first waves of the new administration

Riley Beggin, USA TODAY
Updated ·5 min read

WASHINGTON – On day one, tech billionaires hobnobbed with lawmakers over crab cakes and ribeyes after watching President Donald Trump’s inauguration from the best seats in the house.

On day two, Congress’ moderate Republicans stared at the ground ahead of them as they fielded reporters’ questions on changing the name of Mt. Denali, pardoning Jan. 6 rioters who attacked police, and eliminating birthright citizenship – or speed-walked in the opposite direction.

On day three, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes – recently released from prison, where he was serving time for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol – was spotted eating lunch in a House office building after meeting with Republican lawmakers.

And on day four, two female GOP senators went against their party to oppose Trump’s nominee for Defense Secretary after a steady drip, drip, drip of sexual assault and abuse allegations that nearly (but not quite) derailed his confirmation on day five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to Capitol Hill in the second Trump administration, where the new White House drives the day, whether lawmakers like it or not.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), one of three Republicans to vote against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's confirmation, speaks to reporters while walking into the Republican caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), one of three Republicans to vote against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's confirmation, speaks to reporters while walking into the Republican caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.

When Trump first took office in 2017, he was still an insurgent to his own party. The GOP-dominated Congress had plenty of Republicans who had been critical of the new, mold-breaking leader. Lawmakers on both sides had to adjust to the unrelenting news cycle and the likelihood that their lives could be turned upside down by one Trump tweet.

Eight years later, most of those openly critical Republicans are gone. Those who remain accept or embrace Trump's freewheeling style, and are well aware of both the benefits of demonstrating their loyalty and the potential consequences of defying him.

Trump seems to be loving it.

"He's feeling pretty good in terms of the enthusiasm around him. He feels differently this time, honestly. I think he feels more universally accepted," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., who attended a Tuesday meeting between Trump and Congressional leaders at the White House. Compared with the initial days of the first term, she added, "it's much more organized, much more informative, much more collaborative."

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the repeated firestorms that come along with him?

"That's life with Trump," Capito said. "What am I going to do about it?"

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the media as Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) look on at the U.S. Capitol on January 8, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the media as Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) look on at the U.S. Capitol on January 8, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The week began with a flurry of executive orders that made clear Trump's commitment to quickly reshaping the country's legal, cultural and political landscape.

Among them: Refugees will no longer be accepted into the country and troops are authorized to help with border enforcement. The government only recognizes two "immutable" genders. Federal diversity initiatives have been shuttered and employees have been asked to report colleagues suspected of doing diversity, equity and inclusion work. Biden-era climate spending must stop immediately, despite billions rolling into Republican states and districts.

Republican lawmakers have been peppered with questions on each.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one five-minute gaggle Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., was asked about Trump's pardons for Jan. 6 defendants ("The President has the constitutional authority to do so. It's not something he asks our advice on."), whether the U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants have a right to citizenship ("I think that's what the Constitution says."), and Trump's plan to put 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico ("I'll wait and see... So far he's gotten a lot done just by suggesting it.")

Still, the change of policy – and pace – from the last administration is invigorating for most Congressional Republicans.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) speaks to reporters as he leaves a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) speaks to reporters as he leaves a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, let out a belly laugh when asked what the first 48 hours of the new administration felt like. "I love it. I mean, just the contrast of energy – the blizzard of executive orders, the innumerable speeches and inaugural events, the press availability, the openness," he said. "I think people are hungry for it."

Amid the frenzy, members are also turning to their role in the new administration: Getting Trump's agenda passed through law, which can't easily be undone by a future Democratic president.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. and other top Republican leaders met with Trump his second day in office to map out their plan.

It will be a challenge, they acknowledge. Republicans currently control the House only 218-215, giving each House Republican immense power to derail the legislation if they so choose.

Democrats, visibly worn out by the rapid changes, are holding on to this as hope they'll have some leverage.

"There's not a lot we can do about executive orders, but to get lasting change you need to pass bills," said Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. And "in the environment we're in, you're going to have to have the support of some, if not the majority of, Democrats."

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on January 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on January 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.

During their first news conference since Trump took office, House Republican leaders were effusive about the new administration and noted there is a lot of "anxious anticipation" about what they're going to do with their new trifecta. "We will deliver," Johnson pledged.

When it came time for questions, every inquiry centered on the White House. Biden's family pardons: "Shocking" and "disgusting," said Johnson. Trump's Jan. 6 pardons: "We're not looking backwards, we're looking forwards," he said.

"There will be a lot of activity in the days ahead," Johnson concluded with a smile, and walked off the stage into a Washington remade with Trump at its center.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inside Congress' first days of the new Donald Trump administration

Latest Stories

  • Oath Keepers founder Rhodes is barred from entering Washington or Capitol without court's permission

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday barred Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from entering Washington without the court's approval after President Donald Trump commuted the extremist group leader's 18-year prison sentence in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Trump promised to leave abortion to the states. He capped his first week by targeting reproductive rights

    At the March for Life rally, the president said he was ‘proud to be a participant’ in the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022

  • Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: 5 Ways This Could Impact Your Salary in 2025

    During President Donald Trump's successful campaign bid last year, he proposed eliminating individual income taxes for all Americans and paying for the lost revenue by increasing import...

  • Jan. 6 prosecutor: Rioters freed by Trump ‘have never been more dangerous’

    Former federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou says those pardoned by President Trump for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack have “never been more dangerous.” In an essay published Friday by The New York Times, Ballou urged local officials to protect immigrants and other groups that he thinks the defendants might go after first.…

  • 5 Countries the US Imports Most From — and How That Could Change With Trump’s Tariff Plan

    As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...

  • Trump Fires Government Watchdogs in ‘Illegal’ Midnight Massacre

    President Donald Trump fired at least 15 government watchdogs in a Friday night bloodbath, marking his latest act in brazen defiance of the country’s norms and laws, according to multiple reports. The move appears to violate federal law, which requires at least 30 days’ notice to Congress before terminating an inspector general, as the watchdogs are officially known. However, Politico’s top legal reporter, Kyle Cheney, suggested on X that the White House is likely to argue that the violated prov

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Trump's billionaire buddies could be the answer to Canada's trade tariff woes, expert says

    While signing executive orders, U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico could see a 25 per cent trade tariff as early as Feb. 1. As the date fast approaches, one expert believes Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos could be the solution to the problem.

  • Trump fans in border states support 'America First' — even at the expense of their northern neighbours

    Minnesota retiree Joe Solmon is spending his morning browsing The Trump Store, looking for a new MAGA hat to add to his vast collection of Donald Trump-inspired clothing."I do have 14 Trump hats. I have 34 Trump T-shirts. I have seven Trump sweatshirts," he says with a grin.Business has been booming at this store in Lake Park, Minn., ever since Trump was elected U.S. president in November — and it was even busier heading into this week's inauguration events and watch parties. About a three-hour

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • China tells Rubio to behave himself in veiled warning

    China's veteran foreign minister has issued a veiled warning to America's new secretary of state: Behave yourself. Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed the message in a phone call Friday, their first conversation since Marco Rubio's confirmation as President Donald Trump's top diplomat four days earlier. “I hope you will act accordingly,” Wang told Rubio, according to a Foreign Ministry statement, employing a Chinese phrase typically used by a teacher or a boss warning a student or employee to behave and be responsible for their actions.

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.

  • Colombia turns away two US military flights with deported migrants, official says

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia on Sunday turned away two U.S. military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, a U.S. official said, in at least the second case of a Latin American nation refusing U.S. military deportation flights. Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the practice, suggesting it treated migrants like criminals. In a post on social media platform X, Petro said Colombia would welcome home deported migrants on civilian planes, saying they should be treated with dignity and respect.

  • Trump Fired Highest-Ranking Woman in Military at His Ball

    President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.

  • Donald Trump Snubs Gavin Newsom In Schedule For L.A. Visit To Survey Wildfire Damage; POTUS Says He Wants Voter ID As Condition For Disaster Aid — Update

    UPDATED, with additional comments and participants: Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday for his first trip since his inauguration, with an itinerary that includes a visit to Los Angeles to survey fire damage and get an update on the recovery efforts in the Pacific Palisades. But one name is not on the list …

  • ‘Look in the Mirror’: New Catholic JD Vance Lectures Church Leaders on Faith

    Vice President JD Vance lectured a group of Catholic bishops on their approach to religious practice during an interview Sunday, lashing out at them for criticizing the White House’s approach to immigration. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan pressed Vance, a Catholic convert, over the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' condemnation of President Donald Trump’s various immigration-related executive orders. The group said on Wednesday Trump’s orders, some of which allow the government to

  • Stephen A. Smith’s Trump Take Stuns Bill Maher’s Live Audience

    ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith seemed to stun Bill Maher’s live audience on Friday night as he took down Democrats for prioritizing “issues that pertain to less than 1% of the population.” Smith was joined by actor Jesse Eisenberg and California Rep. Ro Khanna in a round table discussion with Real Time host Maher as he alleged that Democrats enabled President Donald Trump’s sweeping victory. “Here’s the deal. The man was impeached twice. He was convicted on 34 felony counts,” said Smith. “And the