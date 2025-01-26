'That's life with Trump': Congress rides the first waves of the new administration

WASHINGTON – On day one, tech billionaires hobnobbed with lawmakers over crab cakes and ribeyes after watching President Donald Trump’s inauguration from the best seats in the house.

On day two, Congress’ moderate Republicans stared at the ground ahead of them as they fielded reporters’ questions on changing the name of Mt. Denali, pardoning Jan. 6 rioters who attacked police, and eliminating birthright citizenship – or speed-walked in the opposite direction.

On day three, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes – recently released from prison, where he was serving time for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol – was spotted eating lunch in a House office building after meeting with Republican lawmakers.

And on day four, two female GOP senators went against their party to oppose Trump’s nominee for Defense Secretary after a steady drip, drip, drip of sexual assault and abuse allegations that nearly (but not quite) derailed his confirmation on day five.

Welcome to Capitol Hill in the second Trump administration, where the new White House drives the day, whether lawmakers like it or not.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), one of three Republicans to vote against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's confirmation, speaks to reporters while walking into the Republican caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.

When Trump first took office in 2017, he was still an insurgent to his own party. The GOP-dominated Congress had plenty of Republicans who had been critical of the new, mold-breaking leader. Lawmakers on both sides had to adjust to the unrelenting news cycle and the likelihood that their lives could be turned upside down by one Trump tweet.

Eight years later, most of those openly critical Republicans are gone. Those who remain accept or embrace Trump's freewheeling style, and are well aware of both the benefits of demonstrating their loyalty and the potential consequences of defying him.

Trump seems to be loving it.

"He's feeling pretty good in terms of the enthusiasm around him. He feels differently this time, honestly. I think he feels more universally accepted," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., who attended a Tuesday meeting between Trump and Congressional leaders at the White House. Compared with the initial days of the first term, she added, "it's much more organized, much more informative, much more collaborative."

As for the repeated firestorms that come along with him?

"That's life with Trump," Capito said. "What am I going to do about it?"

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the media as Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) look on at the U.S. Capitol on January 8, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The week began with a flurry of executive orders that made clear Trump's commitment to quickly reshaping the country's legal, cultural and political landscape.

Among them: Refugees will no longer be accepted into the country and troops are authorized to help with border enforcement. The government only recognizes two "immutable" genders. Federal diversity initiatives have been shuttered and employees have been asked to report colleagues suspected of doing diversity, equity and inclusion work. Biden-era climate spending must stop immediately, despite billions rolling into Republican states and districts.

Republican lawmakers have been peppered with questions on each.

In one five-minute gaggle Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., was asked about Trump's pardons for Jan. 6 defendants ("The President has the constitutional authority to do so. It's not something he asks our advice on."), whether the U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants have a right to citizenship ("I think that's what the Constitution says."), and Trump's plan to put 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico ("I'll wait and see... So far he's gotten a lot done just by suggesting it.")

Still, the change of policy – and pace – from the last administration is invigorating for most Congressional Republicans.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) speaks to reporters as he leaves a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, let out a belly laugh when asked what the first 48 hours of the new administration felt like. "I love it. I mean, just the contrast of energy – the blizzard of executive orders, the innumerable speeches and inaugural events, the press availability, the openness," he said. "I think people are hungry for it."

Amid the frenzy, members are also turning to their role in the new administration: Getting Trump's agenda passed through law, which can't easily be undone by a future Democratic president.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. and other top Republican leaders met with Trump his second day in office to map out their plan.

It will be a challenge, they acknowledge. Republicans currently control the House only 218-215, giving each House Republican immense power to derail the legislation if they so choose.

Democrats, visibly worn out by the rapid changes, are holding on to this as hope they'll have some leverage.

"There's not a lot we can do about executive orders, but to get lasting change you need to pass bills," said Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. And "in the environment we're in, you're going to have to have the support of some, if not the majority of, Democrats."

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on January 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.

During their first news conference since Trump took office, House Republican leaders were effusive about the new administration and noted there is a lot of "anxious anticipation" about what they're going to do with their new trifecta. "We will deliver," Johnson pledged.

When it came time for questions, every inquiry centered on the White House. Biden's family pardons: "Shocking" and "disgusting," said Johnson. Trump's Jan. 6 pardons: "We're not looking backwards, we're looking forwards," he said.

"There will be a lot of activity in the days ahead," Johnson concluded with a smile, and walked off the stage into a Washington remade with Trump at its center.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inside Congress' first days of the new Donald Trump administration