'That's Not Good': Woman Drives Past Tornado 'Carnage' in North Texas

A woman filmed what she called the “carnage” left behind in Valley View, Texas, by a deadly tornado at the weekend.

Holly Wood’s video shows the extensive damage in Valley View on May 27.

“No man, that’s not good,” Wood can be heard saying as she views the trail of destruction.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said two powerful tornadoes touched down in the area. At least seven people were killed and more than 100 injured, reports said. Credit: Holly Wood via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oh, man, that's not good.

Yeah, this is, I think all the boats and stuff.

Mm.

