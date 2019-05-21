How to Thaw Frozen Shrimp and Win Weeknight Dinner

Shrimp are a frozen food that we absolutely, wholeheartedly co-sign. Unlike some other foods that suffer in the freezer, shrimp thrive. But in order to really understand their true beauty, you have to learn how to thaw frozen shrimp properly. You can't eat them as-is, folks. You just can't. They have to thaw.

Now, thawing is literally just the process of something frozen becoming...not frozen. But when thawing food, certain best practices will help ensure that the texture of the product is preserved. In all cases, and especially with delicate items like shrimp, it's important to avoid shocking the food with rapid or extreme changes in temperature which can mess with the texture and even risk partially cooking it—obviously not ideal. You have to do it right. The good news? You've got options.

Are you the kind of person who actually thinks about what they want to eat for dinner more than a couple of hours in advance? Good on you! If you want to make, say, our new Shrimp Scampi Pasta recipe tomorrow, then your best bet is to pull that bag of frozen shrimp out of the freezer today and simply pop it into the fridge. They'll thaw gradually overnight, which is probably the ideal scenario, and be ready to cook by dinnertime.

But let's be real: Most of us don't think that far ahead. You figure out what you want to cook in the afternoon, go shopping after work, and start cooking shortly after you get home. That's okay! You've still got plenty of time to thaw that shrimp. Just take the unopened bag, place it in a big bowl full of cold water, and use a plate or other heavy thing to weigh the bag down so it is fully submerged—45 minutes later, you'll have ready-to-cook shrimp!

Okay, but what if 45 minutes sounds like an eternity? You're hungry, and tired, and you need that shrimp to be thawed, like, now. We got you. Take that bag of shrimp out of the freezer and open it. Dump those shrimp directly into a big bowl of cold water so they're all completely covered. (Warm water will start to change the tender texture of the shrimp, so please, make sure to use cold water. That’s important.) Depending on the size of the shrimp, this process can take anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes. How easy is that?! Some people are wary of this method because they worry that the shrimp will take on excess water, but we don't find this to be the case. (They lived in the water, didn't they??) Just don't let them soak any longer than they need to and you're in good shape.

(You probably don't need us to tell you this but, regardless of thawing method, you'll know they're finished when the exterior of each shrimp looks translucent, and you can run your fingers over them without feeling any remaining ice crystals or hard frozen parts.)

When the shrimp have thawed completely, place them on a sheet tray or plate lined with paper towels. We want to remove as much excess moisture from the exterior of the shrimp so they can brown nicely without overcooking. Lay a paper towel over the shrimp and pat them dry as thoroughly as possible. Make sure to leave no shrimp un-patted. Un-patted is most certainly not a word, but we're using it anyways.

Now you can season your shrimp with salt, a marinade, or a spice blend. They’re thawed. They’ve been treated kindly. They’re ready to be cooked. And cook some tender, sweet shrimp you shall. You deserve it.

