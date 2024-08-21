The 2024 Democratic National Convention is a star-studded event. See all the celebs in attendance, from Mindy Kaling to John Legend.

Celebrities arrived in Chicago to show their support for Vice President Kamala Harris and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.

Cassie Morris
Mindy Kaling, John Legend and Spike Lee are among the celebrities attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. (Yahoo News; photos: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images (2), Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is in full swing, and many are wondering which celebrities will be in attendance to give their support to Vice President Kamala Harris and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.

Here's a look at some of the celebrities spotted at the 2024 DNC so far, both on and off the stage.

Mindy Kaling arrived on Wednesday to rehearse her role as host. The Office writer and actress will be the third star to host the 2024 DNC, following actor Tony Goldwyn on Monday and political commentator Ana Navarro on Tuesday. Kaling will be followed by actress Kerry Washington on Thursday.

Mindy Kaling
Actress Mindy Kaling prepping for the DNC on Wednesday. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, John Legend will be the key musical performer, according to CNN, set to take the stage ahead of Tim Walz’s remarks. He is set to be joined by Pink.

John Legend
John Legend rehearses prior to the start of the third day of the DNC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Ex-aide of former President Donald Trump, Omarosa has posted several photo and video updates from the DNC, including footage of her purchasing a Kamala Harris 2024 T-shirt.

Rudy and The Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin joined the Indiana delegation on Tuesday's roll call to help cast its 86 delegates for Harris and Walz. "I want what's best for Indiana. That means electing Kamala Harris the first woman president of the United States of America," Astin said.

Sean Astin, center
Actor Sean Astin, center, joins the Indiana delegation to cast their votes during the ceremonial roll call on Tuesday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Stephen Colbert, playing a hot dog vendor named Donny Franks, filmed an improvised spot with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the DNC on Sunday. Colbert has also been hosting a week of live DNC episodes of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.

Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert, in character as Donny Franks the hotdog vendor, works the convention floor on Sunday. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Texas native Eva Longoria introduced her home state on Tuesday before passing the mic to former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards.

On Tuesday, Grammy- and Academy Award-winning rapper Common performed his 2024 track “Fortunate,” adapting his lyrics to include a message about Vice President Kamala Harris. The Chicago native was joined by gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds during the chorus.

Common
Common performing at the DNC on Tuesday. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

R&B singer Patti LaBelle performed her 1978 ballad “You Are My Friend” during the "In Memoriam" segment Tuesday evening. The performance comes 20 years after her last appearance at the DNC, when she performed a cover of Sam Cooke’s classic “A Change Is Gonna Come."

Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle on stage at the DNC in Chicago. (Paul Sancya/AP)

On Tuesday, an appearance from Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Lil Jon turned the roll call into a dance party when he unexpectedly performed his 2013 hit, “Turn Down for What."

Rapper Lil Jon, with mic
Rapper Lil Jon, with mic, performing with the Georgia delegation. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Malcom X director Spike Lee joined the New York delegation during Tuesday night’s roll call as Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’s “Empire State of Mind” played.

Spike Lee, center
Film director Spike Lee, center, posing with fans on Tuesday. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill appeared alongside DNC Chair Jaime Harrison on Monday. Hamill also joined the “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom fundraiser for the Democratic presidential nominee, reciting Luke Skywalker’s lines as part of a $50,000 donation to the Harris campaign.

The Wire and Suits actor Wendell Pierce appeared with the Louisiana delegation on Tuesday, speaking on behalf of the state during the roll call.

Actor Wendell Pierce
Actor Wendell Pierce speaking to reporters. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Grammy-nominated singer Mickey Guyton performed her song “All American” on the first night of the convention.

Singer Mickey Guyton
Singer Mickey Guyton. (Matt Rourke/AP)

On Tuesday, Grammy-winning gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds performed with rapper Common.

Jonathan McReynolds
Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Six-time Grammy Award winner James Taylor appeared at the DNC on Monday to rehearse for a performance of his song “You’ve Got a Friend," but ended up getting bumped from the lineup.

James Taylor
James Taylor rehearses before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Team USA and Golden State Warriors basketball coach Steve Kerr delivered a speech on Monday. "Coach to coach, that guy’s awesome," Kerr said of Democratic vice presidential candidate Walz.

Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr. (Andrew Cabellero-Reynolds/AFP)

Actor Tony Goldwyn hosted the first night of the convention. Goldwyn played President Fitzgerald Grant for seven seasons on ABC's hit show Scandal.

Tony Goldwyn
Actor Tony Goldwyn. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Grammy-winning country star Jason Isbell performed his song “Something More Than Free" on Monday. At the conclusion of his performance, Isbell shouted out his home state of Alabama’s delegation.

Jason Isbell
Country singer Jason Isbell. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The View co-host Ana Navarro hosted the second night of the DNC. Navarro, a Nicaraguan-American, is a political commentator for networks including CNN and ABC, and an anti-Trump Republican.

Ana Navarro speaking during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Ana Navarro speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Political Twitch streamer Hasan Piker appeared with the press, marking the first time influencers have been given press credentials at the DNC. Piker has over 2.7 million followers on Twitch.

Grandson of former President John F. Kennedy and TikTok sensation Jack Schlossberg spoke at the DNC on Tuesday about why he supports Kamala Harris for president.

