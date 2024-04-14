Do The Apprentice finalists already know if they've won?

Rachel Woolford and Phil Turner are going head to head in The Apprentice final. (BBC)

We're just days away from The Apprentice final, in which we'll find out whether Phil Turner or Rachel Woolford will win Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment. But will they be waiting along with us?

The Apprentice was filmed a number of months ago, so it must be the case that the identity of the winner is anything but secret to those involved, right? Well actually, it's a bit more complex than that.

Pie maker Turner gave some insight to the process in a Q&A session with fans on his Instagram Stories, revealing that it was one of the most common questions he was asked.

"Is it true you don't know who's won? Yes, absolutely," Turner revealed. "We don't know who has won until you guys know. This is pretty common knowledge so I don't think I'm giving anything away here."

Phil is still in The Apprentice despite losing nine out of 10 tasks. (BBC)

He added: "So basically there's two endings filmed. Nobody knows. The only person who knows who has won is Lord Sugar. I assume they just put whoever's won on the end. We'll find out who's won pretty much at the same time as you guys, which is really exciting."

Turner is hoping to win Lord Sugar's money in order to expand his family business of pie shops. The food industry runs in the family, with Turner's grandparents first starting to sell pies back in the 1930s.

Meanwhile, Woolford hopes to open further boutique gyms in the North of England with the help of Lord Sugar's investment. Just last year, he invested in Marnie Swindells and her plans for a boxing gym.

Rachel Woolford wants to expand her boutique gyms with Lord Sugar's help. (BBC)

Turner and Woolford emerged as the final two survivors after a brutal triple firing in the wake of the infamously tough interview episode.

Tre Lowe, Dr Paul Midha and Flo Edwards all fell at the final hurdle after their confrontations with Lord Sugar's team of hard-nosed business advisers.

Turner himself was on the brink of being fired just a few episodes ago, with Lord Sugar declaring that he would be fired automatically if his team failed to win a vegan cheese task.

Phil Turner has spent a lot of time in the losers' cafe on this series of The Apprentice. (BBC)

Fortunately for Turner, he was able to end his losing streak, giving him the chance to win the quarter of a million pounds and input from one of the UK's most successful business brains.

The Apprentice finale airs on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 18 April.

