Lord Sugar rules out ever retiring from The Apprentice

As the BBC show nears its 20th anniversary, Lord Sugar and his advisers are still going strong - and explain why there have been so many female winners.

Lord Sugar has said he has no plans to retire from The Apprentice as it approaches its 20th anniversary, adding that it will be "the BBC's call" to choose when he leaves.

The business guru has been at the helm of the BBC series since it began in 2005, but ahead of the start of the 19th series he confirmed that he was still planning on sticking around in the boardroom for a while yet.

Asked what he thought the future of the show would be, he replied: "I honestly don’t know. I have to see how I feel. I mean, I'm getting older, I’m nearly 78 years old. So it really depends; so long as I've got my health and strength... I've always said I will carry on as long as the BBC wants me to. It's also a consideration that it's not my call, it's the BBC's call."

Read more:

Lord Sugar's advisers shut down retirement questions

Karren Brady and Tim Campbell don't think their boss is going anywhere. (BBC)

While Sugar modestly suggested it was up to the BBC whether he stayed on as the show's lead, his business advisers disagreed and insisted there was no show without Sugar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Campbell, a former Apprentice winner-turned-adviser, said: "He ‘ain’t going anywhere! Listen, that man has got so much energy, he's so full of life. I think what it's going to come down to is does he want to continue? That's going to be the big thing because we've got to understand we are in an age of television where lots of people need to be on television because it's ‘part of their brand’; it’s part of who they are.

"Luckily that's not the case for Lord Sugar. He's going to be successful whether the TV show exists or not. It's going to come down to does he want to and is he interested? I think there's a lot of people, given the popularity of the show, over 6 million people watching on average every single episode, there's a lot of people who would love him to continue forever, but it's going to be all down to him."

Karren Brady added: "I think he should carry on because he's so good at it and people love it and it wouldn't be the same show without him. I mean, he is the star of the show. His authenticity, he's straight talking. His ability to see through the nonsense, the way he sums everything up, his poignant points in the boardroom. He knows what he's looking for."

The Apprentice 20th anniversary plans

Lord Sugar says The Apprentice is working on big plans to mark its 20th. (BBC)

As The Apprentice nears its 20th anniversary, there are undoubtedly some big plans in store to celebrate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme has changed over the years from offering a job within Sugar's businesses to competing for a £250,000 investment from Sugar into the winner's business idea.

On what next year's 20th series could have in store, Sugar said: "We are already working on ideas for that. It's got to be a very special occasion, hasn't it? It's all down to the candidates, which we have not chosen yet, of course. I want a really good set of candidates for the 20th."

Brady added: "I would like to see the 20th series based around milestones in Lord Sugar's life. What he has done with technology, football, innovation, computers. Something that marks some of the things that he's achieved throughout his career and in some ways celebrates those."

However, on whether the investment prize might increase, she said: "You'd have to ask him! I can't possibly talk about other people's money. It's not mine!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Campbell agreed with Brady, saying: "I'd love to see a focus on his life and what he's done around business because I think as well as a 20-year television career, there's a whole generation of life before television that many of the newest viewers to the show may have no knowledge of Lord Sugar's success before television.

"They just see him as the guy who's on The Apprentice, but the guy who's on The Apprentice was incredibly successful beforehand, at one point having a company bigger than Microsoft. I think if we can see his life, his love of football, his love of family, his love of TV shopping, that would be a great testament to not just the show’s 20 years, but to Lord Sugar."

The Apprentice stars on why women contestants are so successful

Could The Apprentice's 2025 cast feature another female winner? (BBC)

The women heading into the Apprentice boardroom for series 19 could be forgiven for feeling quietly confident about their chances of success, as the last five series have featured female winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar said: "Women in business are great. Women are very, very focused, they haven't got that kind of problem of flexing their muscles and trying to show what big shots they are, they just get on with it. Some of my best employees have been women going back to the 80s."

He advised the male candidates: "Just be shrewd. Just be clever. And just be smart. It’s not rocket science."

Asked whether she was proud of the success of women on the show, Brady said: "I am, and I love that that's happened. I can't tell you how much. Championing women in business has been my life's work. Seeing women consistently outperform the guys and win the whole series is incredible.

"It's a tough process and they've handled themselves extremely well. For me it's an incredible platform to show what businesswomen can do and why they win and why they're so good and to show their talent. I'm thrilled about that."

Rachel Woolford won in 2024 for her gym business plan. (BBC)

This year, for the first time the candidates will not be divided into male and female teams for the first few weeks.

Sugar explained: "We’ve split them into sexes in the past purely to help the audience get to know the candidates quickly, it just felt like an easy thing to do. But this year we decided to mix it up from the outset. I think it's quite a refreshing addition to the first episode and it’s interesting to see how they handle being a mixed team because it’s not what they necessarily expected from the start."

Campbell added: "It threw a bit of a curveball to the candidates because they might have thought they knew what was coming, but it prepares them to expect the unexpected. That's a good trait in business anyway."

Boardroom boss Sugar is still as confident as ever in his ability to pick a winner, saying: "The only time I have second thoughts is when it gets down to the final few when they are very, very credible. And you sometimes wonder to yourself, have I made a mistake here?

"But saying that, there’s not many people that have gone on to fame and fortune afterwards that I missed out on, from what I can remember anyway."

The Apprentice returns to BBC One at 9pm on Thursday, 30 January.