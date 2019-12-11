The best athletes of each country at SEA Games 2019

SINGAPORE — With the 30th SEA Games coming to an end on Wednesday (11 December), here are the athletes who made the biggest splash for each of the 11 participating countries:

Brunei: Mohammad Adi Salihin Roslan (wushu)

Brunei won two golds at this SEA Games, courtesy of its polo team, and wushu athlete Mohammad Adi Salihin Roslan. The 19-year-old – who was the flag bearer for his country in the 2017 SEA Games opening ceremony – won in the men’s taolu nandao/nangun combined competition on 2 December, and is the brightest talent in a sport which has grown in popularity in Brunei over the past decade.

Cambodia: Mengly Yong (arnis)

Cambodia's Mengly Yong celebrates with his arnis gold medal at the SEA Games. (PHOTO: AP/Tatan Syuflana)

Cambodian athletes earned four golds this year, their best haul since 2013 when they won eight in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. Mengly Yong, 18, was the only athlete to have also won a silver medal in addition to his gold. Both medals were earned in the combat sport of arnis, with Yong winning the gold in the lightweight padded stick competition and silver in the live stick competition.

Indonesia: Dea Salsabila Putri (modern pentathlon)

Indonesia's triple SEA Games gold-medallist, modern pentathlon athlete Dea Salsabila Putri. (PHOTO: NOC Indonesia)

She may not look the part, but the bespectacled Dea Salsabila Putri dominated women’s modern pentathlon, winning all three competitions that she participated in. In an event which demands proficiency and versatility in more than one sporting discipline, the 21-year-old Dea took home the golds in the women’s beach laser and triathle events, as well as the mixed beach triathle relay with Frada Saleh Harahap.

Laos: Soukan Taipanyavong (kickboxing)

Laos kickboxer Soukan Taipanyavong beats Indonesia's Bonatua Lumbantungkup for the men's low kick 60kg gold medal at the SEA Games. (PHOTO: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez)

Laos had to wait until the penultimate day of competition on Tuesday (10 December) to earn their only gold of the Games, and 28-year-old kickboxer Soukan Taipanyavong finally broke the duck when he beat Indonesia’s Bonatua Lumbantungkup in the men’s low kick 60kg final.

Malaysia: Farah Ann Abdul Hadi (gymnastics)

Malaysian gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi en route to gold in the uneven bars competition at the SEA Games (PHOTO: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez)

The reigning queen of gymnastics in Southeast Asia, this was Farah Ann Abdul Hadi’s most successful SEA Games outing since her debut in 2011. The 25-year-old – who became the first Malaysian in 20 years to qualify for gymnastics at the Olympics – had to endure online heckles on her “revealing” leotards whenever she competed. Yet she did not let the insults affect her performances, as she clinched three golds in the Philippines – in the floor exercise, the uneven bars and the coveted all-around title.