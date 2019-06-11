The Best Men's Shoes To Wear Without Socks That Won't Sweat Or Smell

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

(Photo: Pinkypills via Getty Images) More

Warm weather means it’s time to swap your shoes and say goodbye to bulky boots and hello to sandals, boat shoes and slip-on sneakers. Some guys who really want to free their feet this season might even dare to go sockless, but there is a catch.

Wearing sneakers without socks in the summer always sounds like a good idea — until it isn’t. Between the sweltering heat and extra outdoor time, bare feet can get sweaty and smelly quick. That is, only if you’re wearing the wrong shoes.

If you’re looking to forgo socks with your footwear, the key is to look for sneakers that are made with breathable materials like canvas, leather or wool. It helps to have an antimicrobial lining to prevent bacteria or odor buildup. Machine-washable shoes are a winning idea because you can easily toss them in the laundry when they get too mucky.

To help you on your sockless journey, we've rounded up 10 of the best men's shoes you can wear without socks that won't leave your feet sweaty or smelly.

Take a look below:

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox

Find them for $50 at Zappos. These Converse have a canvas upper, canvas lining and cushioned footbed. More

Sperry Authentic Original

Find them for $95 at Zappos. These Sperry shoes have a leather upper and dri-lex sock liner. More