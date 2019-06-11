The Best Men's Shoes To Wear Without Socks That Won't Sweat Or Smell

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

(Photo: Pinkypills via Getty Images)

Warm weather means it’s time to swap your shoes and say goodbye to bulky boots and hello to sandals, boat shoes and slip-on sneakers. Some guys who really want to free their feet this season might even dare to go sockless, but there is a catch.

Wearing sneakers without socks in the summer always sounds like a good idea — until it isn’t. Between the sweltering heat and extra outdoor time, bare feet can get sweaty and smelly quick. That is, only if you’re wearing the wrong shoes.

If you’re looking to forgo socks with your footwear, the key is to look for sneakers that are made with breathable materials like canvas, leather or wool. It helps to have an antimicrobial lining to prevent bacteria or odor buildup. Machine-washable shoes are a winning idea because you can easily toss them in the laundry when they get too mucky.

To help you on your sockless journey, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best men’s shoes you can wear without socks that won’t leave your feet sweaty or smelly. And if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox

These Converse have a canvas upper, canvas lining and cushioned footbed. Find them for $50 at Zappos.

Sperry Authentic Original

These Sperry shoes have a leather upper and dri-lex sock liner. Find them for $95 at Zappos.

TOMS Classic Canvas

These TOMS have a canvas upper, breathable textile lining and suede leather footbed. Find them for $48 at Zappos.

Nike Revolution 4

These Nikes have a mesh upper and fabric lining. Find them for $60 at Zappos.

Vans Authentic Core Classics

These Vans have a canvas upper and cotton lining. Find them for $50 at Zappos.

Rockport Ports of Call Perth

These Rockports have a leather upper and moisture-wicking suede lining. Find them for $110 at Zappos

Allbirds Men's Wool Loungers

These Allbirds are made with moisture-wicking wool and are machine washable. Find them for $95 at Allbirds.

adidas Running UltraBOOST

These adidas shoes have a knit textile upper and foam insole. Find it for $179 on Zappos.

Keds Pro-Keds Royal Lo Classic Canvas

These Keds have canvas uppers, a breathable fabric lining and foam footbed. Get them for $60 at Zappos.

Dockers Beacon

These Dockers have a nubuck and mesh upper with a breathable fabric lining. Find them for $60 on Zappos.

Sanuk Rounder

These Sanuks have a canvas upper and lining. Find them for $52 at Zappos.

New Balance M990V4

These New Balances have leather upper and fabric lining. Find them for $165 on Zappos.

Related Coverage

15 Stylish Men's Sneakers That Will Make You Look Taller

10 Most Comfortable Men's Dress Pants To Wear All Day

Zappos' Best-Selling Men's Shoe For Summer Has A 5-Star Rating

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.