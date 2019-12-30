The Best Workout Gear To Snag From The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It’s the end of the year again and you might be thinking about making a New Year’s resolution or two as we say goodbye to the decade and ring in 2020. Cue the confetti.
If you’re hoping to make 2020 a little healthier, you might be getting a head start on finding high-waist leggings for post-work workouts or meal kit delivery services that’ll save you from weekly takeout orders.
And while you’re already planning the perfect 1920s-inspired outfit to welcome in the new year, your resolution to focus on health, wellness and self-care doesn’t have to wait until after midnight on New Year’s Day.
We spotted workout gear that you’ll actually want to wear — whether you’re running errands or on a treadmill — at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.
From highly-rated Nike sneakers to Zella leggings that have pockets, we got you covered with all the activewear that you’ll actually wear in 2020.
Check out the best workout gear we found at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale:
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
adidas 3-Stripes Long Sleeve Tee
Nike Sportswear Embroidered Glam Fleece Sweatshirt
Nike Air Max 200 Sneaker
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
adidas Camo Windbreaker
Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Sneaker
Nike Court Dry Tennis Dress
Sweaty Betty Chaturanga Foil Bring Yoga Sports Bra
Natori 'Yogi' Convertible Bra
adidas SST Track Pants
Tory Sport Colorblock Track Pants
Zella Zip It Sports Bra
adidas Continental 80 Sneaker
adidas Ozweego Sneaker
Nike Tech Fleece Cape
adidas ID Winners Sleeveless Tee
adidas x Universal Standard Mesh Crop Tee
Sweaty Betty Infield Tech Sweatshirt
