Mark Labbett vows he won't leave The Chase as he reveals 'three-stage plan'

Mark Labbett says he has no plans to leave The Chase. (ITV)

Mark Labbett has vowed he will never leave The Chase as the ITV quiz show is part of his "three-stage plan" to be around for his young son for as long as possible.

The expert quizzer, known as The Beast on the show, told Loose Women that he loved being a Chaser and lived by the rule "healthy body, healthy mind". Labbett has lost more than 10st since being diagnosed with diabetes, but said he had his condition under control through diet and exercise.

Labbett also revealed the real reason why he is known as The Beast, which fans might have assumed was due to his height.

Mark Labbett spoke to Loose Women about getting control of his health. (ITV/Instagram)

Labbett, who shares his son with ex-wife Katie, has lost more than 10st since being diagnosed with diabetes and takes the health of his mind and body very seriously in controlling his condition.

Asked by Loose Women on Thursday to confirm he wouldn't be leaving The Chase any time soon, he said: "It's my three-stage plan - one, I want to provide for my family, two, I want to be around long enough to see my son graduate, and three, healthy body, healthy mind. I love being a Chaser."

Labbett spoke about controlling his diabetes through diet, exercise and a blood sugar monitor, saying: "Type 2 diabetes is not the life sentence people think it is in that if you catch it early enough, it's very manageable and treatable, and most importantly it's reversible."

He joked that life during the Covid pandemic had shown him how much he needed to concentrate on his fitness, saying: "In the pandemic, my wife was working in hospital as an auxiliary nurse so I was looking after my then three-year-old son all day - it almost killed me. You don't realise, especially when you're a little bit older, just how tired you get."

However, Labbett admitted that he did occasionally let his strict low carb, low sugar diet slip: "I am guilty of letting it go and giving myself a cheeky little chocolate bar from time to time. It's my sin, I don't drink, I don't smoke, I don't do drugs."

Mark Labbett reveals the truth behind his 'The Beast' nickname

Mark Labbett is one of The Chase's expert quizzers. (ITV)

Many a Chase fan might have assumed that Labbett's show nickname of The Beast was chosen because of his large frame - but the quizzer revealed the surprising truth behind it on Loose Women.

Asked where the name "The Beast" came from, he explained: "Very simple - my name's Labbett, which is French for The Beast.

"I have a 6ft 9in brother Phil who, appropriately enough, is called The Big Beast. And my son will be The Baby Beast one day."

