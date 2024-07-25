'The Decameron' on Netflix: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Zosia Mamet, Tony Hale, Amar Chadha-Patel lead sexy, sharp period comedy

The new series features one of the best ensemble casts to watch

The power of a great ensemble is on full display in the new Netflix series The Decameron. Starring Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Zosia Mamet (Girls), Tony Hale (Veep), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before), Karan Gill (I May Destroy You), Lou Gala (Julia) and Douggie McMeekin (Harlots), the series puts a wildly comedic twist on medieval literature.

A period comedy set in 1348 as the Black Death strikes Italy, a group of nobles and servants escape to a remote villa. Loosely based on the 14th-century stories from Giovanni Boccaccio, it's a raucous and sexually charged narrative of 10 people stuck together, seeking refuge in the countryside. Think a medieval, pandemic version of Big Brother and The Real World.

(L to R) Zosia Mamet as Pampinea and Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia in Episode 102 of The Decameron (Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

What is 'The Decameron' about?

Creator Kathleen Jordan sets us off in The Decameron by introducing us to the cast of characters invited by the mysterious Lord Leonardo to escape the plague-ridden city of Florence.

Pampinea (Mamet) is set to be Leonardo’s bride. As excited as she is about being lady of the villa, she's also cautious to make sure that Leonardo doesn't find out she's "old" at age 28. By her side is her dutiful servant Misia (Jackson), ready to fulfill any and all of Pampinea's requests.

Filomena (Plummer) is the spoiled daughter of nobleman Eduardo, his only child who has survived the plague. Eduardo is ill himself and Filomena is adamant about escaping to the villa with her family's servant Licisca, who's generally more fond of Filomena's father than his bratty daughter.

Tindaro (McMeekin) is a rich eligible bachelor, but his extreme hypochondria and displeasure of women is a bit of a roadblock. Physician Dioneo (Chadha-Patel) is by his side to ensure Tindaro stays healthy, but in reality, these treatments and tonics are actually making Tindaro more unwell, which ensures Dioneo's connection to nobility.

(L to R) Tony Hale as Sirisco and Amar Chadha-Patel as Dioneo in Episode 103 of The Decameron (Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

For Neifile (Gala) everything she does in life is in an effort to serve god, but with that comes deep "unholy" sexual desires that she's trying to repress. This becomes increasingly more difficult when she arrives at Villa Santa. Her husband Panfilo (Gill) has an important social image to uphold, and their relationship is far more platonic than romantic.

When they all arrive at Villa Santa, Leonardo isn't actually there. Instead the guests are greeted by Sirisco, the steward of the villa, who's left fielding questions about Leonardo's absence, and he certainly knows more than he's trying to reveal. Stratilia (Leila Farzad) does everything at Villa Santa, cooking, cleaning and the works, but behind her hardworking nature is a host of secrets.

The longer everyone is stuck in this villa, the more out of control things get, with everyone there trying to service their own agenda. People of different classes are forming alliances, and many of them are romantic (or at least sexual) in nature.

But the villa also isn't completely impermeable to the threats of the outside world, which creates more chaos, and desire for power, among the group.

(L to R) Tony Hale as Sirisco, Karan Gill as Panfilo, Lou Gala as Neifile, Douggie McMeekin as Tindaro, Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia, Zosia Mamet as Pampinea, Tanya Reynolds as Licisca, and Amar Chadha-Patel as Dioneo in Episode 103 of The Decameron (Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

Is 'The Decameron' worth watching?

While there's a lot going on in The Decameron, it's really only with this impressive cast that the series pulls it off. Each character has their own unique balance of wit and emotion, but all of them happily lean into more slapstick comedic elements, and really shine in doing so. It's the perfect amount of over-the-top performances for this quite odd story.

With episodes running between 48 and 60 minutes in length, some feel a bit overstuffed, and it really is the spirit of the cast that makes you want to continue to the next episode.

Mamet and Jackson together are a particularly great double act. It's a Girls and Derry Girls pairing that we maybe didn't envision, but they're an impressive duo, volleying appealing comedy back-and-forth with ease. Tack on Hale, a fan favourite for anything humorous, and you're sure to be entertained.

Much like other modernized period shows of recent years, The Decameron uses a more contemporary soundtrack, which certainly works, but doesn't feel particularly revolutionary, or really that interesting, anymore. But we do appreciate that they're particularly narrative-driven choices.

As the series progresses the tragic elements of the story get stronger, which actually makes the antics of these characters feel more interesting to watch. The more that's revealed in the layers of each character, the more invested you are in the story. But you do have to commit to wait it out, particularly through the initial episodes.

If you're a fan of anyone in the cast, The Decameron will absolutely be a worthy watch. Everyone is at the top of their game.