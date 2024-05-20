The Fortune Hotel viewers have same complaint as they 'lose track'

Some fans admitted they struggled to keep up with all the goings on at the ITV hotel

Julia Hunt
·Contributor
·3 min read
The Fortune Hotel started this month. (ITV)

Viewers have admitted they were a bit "lost" by the intricate gameplay in the latest instalment of The Fortune Hotel.

The ITV show sees pairs of contestants at a holiday resort trading suitcases in a bid to secure one containing a £250,000 jackpot. At the same time, they have to avoid the one containing an early check out card, which effectively means elimination for whoever is left with it at the end.

It started earlier this month and while fans have been gripped by the dramatic game of pass the parcel, some have warned that it is bordering on being a little bit too complicated. And the latest episode (May 20) definitely left some reeling.

The instalment ended in the Lady Luck bar, where the show's host Stephen Mangan was in charge as the hopefuls went through a series of cases swaps. After many of the cases had moved around, several viewers posted messages on X saying they had "lost track".

Stephen Mangan hosts the show. (ITV)

"So many cases swapping tonight," said one person. Another agreed: "So many cases being swapped tonight, I’ve lost track of what’s going on."

Somebody else confessed they were "literally confused", and another posted. "I’ve absolutely and utterly lost track of what is going on…" "I need pen & paper," joked one person.

As some of the contestants said they were a little baffled, one viewer remarked: "If they’re confused, imagine how we feel?"

"Think I’ll have to watch that episode again to make sense of it," admitted one fan.

Elsewhere, contestants Jo-Anne and Will tickled viewers with their dramatic response as Jen and Susan received their marching orders. The mother and son were instrumental in their departure - and they will get to pick who gets the checkout card next.

Jo-Anne and Will are certainly playing the game. (ITV screengrab)

So fans were amused to see them appearing upset to see people sent packing from Lady Luck. One accused them of going for "crocodile tears", posting: "Not liking Jo-Anne and Will crying crocodile tears about the ‘card’ on The Fortune Hotel, I really hope they go home next." "Jo and Will make my blood boil," said another.

But one said: "Jo-Anne and Will is my absolute favourite, they deserve to win, Will is playing chess and I absolutely love him."

Despite the fact that some people struggled to keep up with the goings on, the show has been a hit with viewers and many have told how they are glued to their screens when it's on. One said on X that they were "obsessed" with the ITV show.

Another gushed: "Absolutely loving #TheFortuneHotel @StephenMangan is brilliant." Someone else wrote: "Anyone not watching Fortchy Hotes on @ITVX — you are seriously missing out!! Great cast, incredible twists, EDGE OF THE SEAT DRAMA!!!"

