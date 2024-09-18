Everything you need to know about the first season of "The Golden Bachelorette" — including a few changes for Canadian fans

'The Golden Bachelorette' with Joan Vassos: How to watch, Canadian premiere date and the cast of single men (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

The first season of The Golden Bachelorette 2024 starts today, with Joan Vassos getting a second chance at love on reality TV dating after The Golden Bachelor. With 24 single men vying for Vassos' love, fans are excited to see what's next on the expansion of Bachelor Nation.

Going back to The Golden Bachelor, Vassos decided to leave the show after there was a medical concern with her daughter. But now the Golden Bachelorette is ready to step into the spotlight.

When does 'The Golden Bachelorette' start

In the U.S. The Golden Bachelorette premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. ET, and the episode is two-hours long.

However, Canadians have to wait a bit longer. The series won't premiere on its Canadian broadcaster until Sept. 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. ET.

What channel will 'The Golden Bachelorette' be on

The Golden Bachelorette will air on ABC in the U.S. In Canada, the series will be on Citytv.

Can Canadians watch 'The Golden Bachelorette' on Sept. 18

While the Canadian broadcaster won't begin airing The Golden Bachelorette until Sept. 23, Canadians should check the guide from their cable provider to find the ABC channel, in order to watch the show on its U.S. premiere date.

How to stream 'The Golden Bachelorette' 2024

In the U.S., The Golden Bachelorette will be available on Hulu the day after each episode airs.

In Canada, the show can be streamed on Citytv+, with can be added on to a Prime Video membership.

Who is Joan Vassos?

Vassos a 61-year-old mother, grandmother and school administrator from Rockville, Maryland, who unfortunately lost her husband, John, to pancreatic cancer after 32 years of marriage. She loves Elton John, spending time with her dog and cooking.

"I wanted to make sure it was okay with my family," Vassos told People about making the decision to be the first Golden Bachelorette.

"So I talked to my kids about it and my mother-in-law and my mom, the most important people in my life. I didn't want to do anything that would hurt my mother-in-law. She obviously lost her son and I didn't want to do anything that would add to her pain. She actually loved the idea and loves the show, so was good with it."

JOAN VASSOS, JESSE PALMER - "The Golden Bachelorette" (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Who is 'The Golden Bachelorette' host?

The Golden Bachelorette will be hosted by Canadian Bachelor alum and ex-football player Jesse Palmer, born in Toronto and raised in Ottawa's Nepean area.

Palmer was the first Bachelor participant from outside the U.S., in 2004.

Meet the 24 men on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Bill. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Bill, 68

Retired Videographer from Portland, Oregon

Bill is a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic who says, "I am Latin; romance is in my blood!" He has two daughters with his ex-wife and loves playing guitar, public speaking and Beatles music. Bill wants to own a coffee shop, which he would name "Billy Beans," and is in the process of watching every Oscar Best Picture winner.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Bob. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Bob, 66

Chiropractor from Marina Del Rey, California

When Bob isn't working he's an avid surfer who's ready to find love again after his divorce. He's hoping to find a "kind, patient and compassionate woman." Bob also loves going for swims in the ocean, going on walks with his dog Clarence, watching Pixar movies and eating dark chocolate, but fast food is an absolute no for him.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Charles. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Charles K., 62

Portfolio Manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Charles K. is well-travelled, has strong family values and is considered "the life of the party." He has five children who he calls his "greatest accomplishment." Charles K. enjoys playing basketball, dancing, exercising, exploring the outdoors, kayaking, and he loves fashion. He's also particularly proud about his work building homes in rural Nicaragua.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Charles. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Charles L., 66

Retired Financial Analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This father of two knows all about taking risks. He grew up in rural China and moved to the U.S. with only $20 in his pocket. Charles L. is looking for someone "intelligent and kind." He dreams of going to the moon and hopes to see Britney Spears perform live one day.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Chock. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Chock, 60

Insurance Executive from Wichita, Kansas

Chock is hoping to meet an "adventurous" and "compassionate" woman. He loves spending time with his kids, exercising, rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and shopping — he can't say no to a good sale. Chock is a self-proclaimed grill master and has done nighttime shark diving in Australia.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Christopher. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Christopher, 64

Contractor from West Babylon, New York

Christopher is a father to three kids. he has seven grandkids, and owns his own construction company. He loves exercising, cooking healthy meals, Earth, Wind & Fire and bowling with his grandchildren.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Dan. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Dan, 64

Private Investor from Naples, Florida

Dan is someone who "deeply values his close relationship with the women in his life," particularly his two daughters and his sister. He enjoys a Saturday morning at the farmers market, loves singing, having a picnic at the beach and reads historical biographies.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" stars David. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

David, 68

Rancher from Austin, Texas

David paused his dating for 16 years to focus on his kids, but he's ready to get back out there. He loves running marathons and spontaneously booking flights to new destinations, so he hopes to find a partner who is willing to travel the world with him. David loves a cold beer on a hot day and breakfast tacos.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Gary. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Gary, 65

Retired Finance Executive from Palm Desert, California

Gary has an interesting celebrity connection, his grandmother is Tina Turner, and he inherited that singing talent and great dance moves. He retired in Palm Desert where he now enjoys taking spin classes, golfing and watching The View, he also loves a spa. This father of two says he's had a "nonexistent" dating life, but he's ready to find the one. Gary also dreams of owning a home in the south of France.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Gil. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Gil, 60

Educator from Mission Viejo, California

Gil wants to show the world, "men can be committed and want the same kinds of relationships that women do during their golden years." He loves going to comedy clubs with his friends, road-tripping, and enjoys a relaxing foot massage. Knowing that retirement is coming up for him, Gil dreams of living in Hawaii. He's a skilled juggler and his favourite book is "The Bridges of Madison County."

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Gregg. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Greg, 64

Retired University Vice President from Longboat Key, Florida

Greg enjoys spending time with his three daughters and they love watching Bachelor Nation shows. He has a dog named FlipFlop and Greg himself wears flip-flops "90 per cent of the time." He recently traveled to Rwanda to hike with gorillas.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Guy. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Guy, 66

Emergency Room Doctor from Reno, Nevada

Guy has spent nearly 40 years helping others as a doctor and now he's ready to find an "intelligent and funny" woman to share the rest of this life with, proving "older men still have a zest for life." A father and grandfather, Guy is planning to hike Mount Kilimanjaro this fall, he dreams about the Dallas Cowboys winning a Super Bowl and is a "Beatlemaniac."

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" stars Jack. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Jack, 68

Caterer from Chicago, Illinois

A retired restaurant owner and chef, Jack loves spending time in the kitchen. The father and grandfather is looking for a "travel partner for life." He is a racquetball champion, his favourite "treat" is a cigar (twice a month), and in 1977 Jack was sitting in the front row at Elvis’ last concert in Chicago.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Jonathan. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Jonathan, 61

Shipping Consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Jonathan's two kids are his "number one priority," but he's ready to make time for his dating life. He loves going to museums, attending live theatre, amusement park funnel cakes and spending time with his three pets — a dog, a cat, and a rabbit. Jonathan also thought about being a bodybuilder.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" stars Jordan. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Jordan, 61

Senior Sales Executive from Chicago, Illinois

Jordan is very close with his three daughters and three brothers. He enjoys walking his dog, Mickey, along the lake, deep-dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s and playing ping-pong. Jordan is looking for a partner who, "isn’t afraid to be silly and have fun." He also won a "Mr. Legs" contest in college.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Keith. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Keith, 62

Girl Dad from San Jose, California

The sales director and father of three has dedicated most of his life to being a single dad, but he's about the be an empty nester and is ready to find love. Keith’s guilty pleasure is Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, he's the "king" of cornhole and wants to play a round of golf at Augusta National.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Ken. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Ken, 60

Property Management Treasurer from Peabody, Massachusetts

Ken has run several marathons, plays tennis and loves cycling, and his greatest dream is to throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park. He loves spending time with his adult kids, watching Ted Lasso and cheering on Boston sports teams, he's also a big Miley Cyrus fan.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Kim. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Kim, 69

Retired Navy Captain from Seattle, Washington

Kim loves being on his sailboat and dreams of taking Joan for a romantic ride. The father and grandfather's ideal date is, "cooking dinner together and enjoying it in the backyard." He's an "excellent whistler" and would love to learn how to play the piano.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Mark. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Mark, 57

Army Veteran from Leesville, Louisiana

Mark has some Bachelor Nation roots, he's Kelsey Anderson’s dad and Joey Graziadei’s future father-in-law. He was inspired by Kelsey and Joey's love story, and decided to take his chance to find love himself on reality TV. Mark also loved watching The Golden Bachelor because he realized he's "not alone in his grief." He loves traveling to visit his kids, he's terrified of ostriches and his favourite move is Elf.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" stars Michael. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Michael, 65

Retired Banking CEO from Charlotte, North Carolina

The father of two sons loves reading, watching movies and exploring Chicago’s botanical gardens. He's been to Lollapalooza three times, all when he was in his 50s, and considers himself a Swiftie.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" stars Pablo. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Pablo, 63

Retired UN Agency Director from Cambridge, Maryland

Pablo is a "man of the world," originally from Buenos Aires. When he's not volunteering as an EMT, he's visiting his kids and grandkids in California and New York, running ultramarathons, and watching rugby. Pablo also loves a good rom-com and ice cream.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Pascal. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Pascal, 69

Salon Owner from Chicago, Illinois

The French business owner loves going to the theatre, trying new restaurants and going to concerts. This father and grandfather can't cook, but "makes great reservations." Pascal enjoys taking his grandson to the aquarium and would have loved to be a fashion designer in another life.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star R.J. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

RJ, 66

Financial Adviser from Irvine, California

When RJ isn't working he's playing poker, golfing and enjoying good food with good friends. He loves warm chocolate chip cookies and long walks on the beach. Looking for his "forever snuggle bunny," RJ is hoping he can "find the butterflies" on the show. His favourite Christmas movie is Die Hard and loves to read spy novels.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Disney's "The Golden Bachelorette" star Thomas. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Thomas, 62,

FDNY Chief from New York City, New York

This New York City firefighter is a father of three who loves playing the ukulele, eating ice cream and listening to Elton John while walking around Central Park. He's also a self-proclaimed "great gift-giver." Thomas knows how to ride a unicycle, he used to own a crêperie in Rhode Island and he's a big skier.