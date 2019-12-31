'The Grand Tour' host James May says he won't do show for 'much longer' amid health worries

James May attends a screening of 'The Grand Tour' season 3 held at The Brewery on January 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The Grand Tour host James May has suggested he won't be on the show far into the future after claiming ageing has left his health in decline.

The 56-year-old has said he doesn't wish to "fall apart in public" as he grows older.

“How do I feel about ageing? Bad. I’m in the second half of my fifties now and in all honesty, I’m slightly falling apart,” he wrote in The Sun.

“I’m developing nervous disorders and aches and I don’t think I’ll do this much longer because I don’t want to fall apart in public.

“It would just be a bit undignified and I don’t think people want to see it.”

The presenter, who is due to turn 57 in January, co-hosts the programme alongside Richard Hammond, 50, and Jeremy Clarkson, 59.

The trio departed BBC's Top Gear in 2015 before partnering up with Amazon Prime for The Grand Tour in 2016.

There have already been three seasons of the programme, with the fourth starting earlier this month with the release of The Grand Tour: Seamen.

The fourth run marks a departure from the original format as it has discontinued the studio and audience elements, now solely focusing on specials showing the adventures of the trio traveling from one location to another in various vehicles.

Earlier in the year, Clarkson, May and Hammond revealed they'd managed to find themselves hundreds of miles away from their crew during filming after the plane they elected to fly in broke down, leaving them stranded on the wrong island.