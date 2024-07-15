Everything we know about BBC crime drama The Jetty

Doctor Who and The Serpent star Jenna Coleman can next be seen in The Jetty, a four-part crime thriller series by writer Cat Jones.

Coleman is joined by a starry cast of familiar names and exciting up-and-comers in a story that promises to be as timely as it is intriguing, weaving elements of nostalgia with more pertinent themes of sexual abuse and the #MeToo movement.

Here’s everything we know about The Jetty so far.

When will The Jetty be released?

The Jetty will debut on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Monday, 15 July.

The series will consist of four, hour-long episodes, each helmed by director Marialy Rivas, whose previous work includes Young & Wild and Perry Mason.

Is there a trailer for The Jetty?

Yes, the official trailer for The Jetty arrived in June, giving us our first glimpse at the new series. Watch it below:

What is The Jetty about?

The Jetty sets its story in a picturesque Lancashire lake town that's torn apart by a mysterious fire.

The incident takes place in Detective Ember Manning’s hometown and she’s sent to investigate — but in doing so she inadvertently gets drawn into an old cold case involving sexual abuse that forces her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about herself.

As the show’s official synopsis explains: “A fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

“But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life — forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.

“As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind.”

Who stars in The Jetty?

Shadow and Bone star Archie Renaux will also star in The Jetty. (Getty Images)

Coleman leads the way in The Jetty playing Detective Ember Manning, a police officer charged with getting to the bottom of a mysterious fire that has torched her hometown.

She’ll be joined by an ensemble cast that includes Shadow and Bone star Archie Renaux, Bad Education’s Laura Marcus, Happy Valley’s Amelia Bullmore, The Green Knight’s Ralph Ineson and Lockwood & Co’s Ruby Stokes.

Elsewhere, The Jetty will also feature appearances from The Radleys’ Bo Bragason, I May Destroy You’s Weruche Opia, The Terror’s Matthew McNulty, House of the Dragon’s Tom Glynn-Carney and The Flash star Nina Barker-Francis.

Miya Ocego, Elliot Cowan, Shannon Watson, Arthur Hughes, Dominic Coleman and Ruaridh Mollica will also star.

The Jetty starts on Monday, 15 July on BBC One