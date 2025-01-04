The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett amused by series first

"It was absolutely fantastic, well done Teeth," said the presenter.

What did you miss?

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett highlighted a funny series first involving the character Teeth during Saturday, 4 January's episode.

Whilst the new-look panel of Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama (replacing Rita Ora) and Jonathan Ross discussed the possibilities of Teeth's identity, the mystery celebrity beneath the cartoonish costume apparently bumped into Dommett on stage - visibility must be a nightmare, to be fair - and whispered an apology.

Apparently, this surreal exchange of a crazy-looking singer politely interacting with the host marked the first time it'd ever happened in the show's six-year history.

What, how and why?

Spaghetti Bolognese, Crab, Tattoo Heart, Snail, Kingfisher and Teeth all performed on Saturday's episode (Bandicoot TV)

Interrupting Gilligan, McCall, Jama and Ross's investigation, an amused Dommett pointed out: "Just to let you know, this is the sixth series in and that was the first time that a character has bumped into me and just gone 'Sorry Joel!

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was absolutely fantastic, well done Teeth."

Staring into the eyes of a human-sized set of wind-up teeth with legs, that's what you call being sucked back into reality.

Read more:

The next five characters to perform on this year's opening instalment of The Masked Singer were Snail, Spaghetti Bolognese, Tattoo Heart and Kingfisher.

What else happened on The Masked Singer?

Dommett alongside Giant Joel ahead of the unmasking (ITV1 screenshot)

Earlier on in the show, the Christmas Special's Giant Joel mystery was finally solved.

Dommett, who understandably struggled to compose himself infront of his caricature, invited the panel to have a guess at the hidden star, yet all they could come up with was either Ant McPartlin or Dec Donnelly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enter the Olympic hero Sir Mo Farah.

Mo Farah unveiled himself as the Christmas Special character (ITV1 screenshot)

The long-distance runner proceeded to bang out Lionel Ritchie tune 'Hello' one more time for everyone watching at home and in the studio, before joining Gilligan, McCall, Jama and Ross for the rest of the episode as a guest guesser.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.