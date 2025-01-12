Macy Gray didn't take kindly to being eliminated as Toad in the Hole on Saturday, 11 January.

Watch: Macy Gray storms off The Masked Singer

What did you miss?

The Masked Singer viewers were overwhelmed by on-screen awkwardness this weekend as Macy Gray tantrumed after the panel voted her out of the competition.

Hosted as ever by Joel Dommett, who appeared in the Gladiators Celebrity Special alongside Rob Beckett, Louise Minchin and Ellie Taylor earlier this month, the ITV1 show returned for another round of mysterious performances on Saturday, 11 January.

Following in the Masked Singer footsteps of fabulous vocalists Joss Stone, Tom Chaplin, Gabrielle, Jake Shears and Ricky Wilson, RnB star Gray was unveiled as the character Toad in the Hole, much to her obvious disdain.

What, how and why?

Macy Gray was furious over her early elimination (ITV1 screenshot)

The studio crowd had narrowed it down to Toad in the Hole and Bear as the two singers up for elimination, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama and Suranne Jones each deciding that the former could only be one person: Gray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ross even apologised to Toad in the Hole, explaining that they were so desperate to find out whether their guess was accurate, they had to unmask them right there and then.

The performer stormed off the stage as Bear was saved for another night - Dommett asking "What is going on?" as Ross, Jama, Jones, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan tried to keep the mood light and anticipatory.

"OK I'm told Toad in the Hole will return to the stage!" announced the presenter, but Gray offered largely one-word answers during the subsequent interview.

Read more:

"Macy Gray is FUMING that she's been voted off already hahaha. Oh my goodness! They are really trying to get an interview out of her and she's having [none] of it," read one social media response.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've never been so uncomfortable watching the masked singer before in my life???" added another X user.

A third viewer wrote: "I feel awkward and I'm not even in the bloody room lol".

just watched the masked singer and the unmasking was so awkward 💀💀 i had to cover my ears i simply could not deal with it. second hand embarrassment at its finest #TheMaskedSinger — lu 🐮 (@stargazinbuddie) January 11, 2025

Macy Gray was livid! 😂 #TheMaskedSinger — Amber Summerly (@ambersummerly) January 11, 2025

Does anyone else feel uncomfortable after that? Is Macy Gray OK? #TheMaskedSinger #maskedsingeruk — Traylor Holmes (@TraylorHolmes) January 11, 2025

Macy Gray is raging 🤣🤣🤣#TheMaskedSinger — Marathon Mick (@naeusername) January 11, 2025

Macy does realise it is just an entertainment show and she still gets paid right 😂😂😂😬😬😬 #TheMaskedSinger — Wendy💙 (@woowoowend) January 11, 2025

Oh dear, Macy! It’s just a bit of fun love. #TheMaskedSinger — Tami (@Mrsdelboydave) January 11, 2025

Gray makes The Masked Singer history

The singer performing live at L'Olympia concert hall in Paris (Abaca Press/Alamy Live News)

Gray, whose RnB tracks include Why Didn't You Call Me, I Try, and Sweet Baby, enjoyed her first taste of the Masked Singer experience back in 2021 for the Australian iteration, where she performed as the character Atlantis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two years later, the Training Day and Scary Movie 3 star finished in fourth place as Sea Queen for the American audience.

Her UK stop-off marked the first time anyone's competed across three Masked Singer series.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.