The Rig series 2 stops viewers feeling 'one step removed' from climate crisis

Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire and Rochenda Sandall speak to Yahoo UK about how series 2 of the Prime Video series will show 'real consequences of climate change'.

Watch: The Rig cast share how they made season 2

The Rig became a global phenomenon when it first premiered on Prime Video in 2023, with viewers in awe of the show's frank exploration of climate change and its impact through a fantastical setting — series 2 will go even further, the cast tell Yahoo UK.

Actors Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire and Rochenda Sandall —who play Magnus, Rose, and Cat— feel that the new season will ensure viewers will no longer feel "one step removed" from the issue at hand, as it takes the story outside the titular rig and into the wider world. Following the natural disaster launched by The Ancestor at the end of season one, Cat and other staff decide to return home rather than continue their research in order to look for survivors, and it's this storyline that adds a new personal angle.

"I suppose in the UK we live in a relatively temperate climate," Glen says. "I mean, it feels like on a weekly basis you read stuff in the news about natural disasters that people people are generally putting down to global warming, or stuff that we're doing to the planet.

"It's all kind of one step removed, what's nice about this is it brings it right into Europe and makes it happen here, and it's that side of it —the loss of the loved ones— I think whatever you feel about global warming you're going to feel a lot different if you live [through that].

The Rig returns for its second series, which finds Rose, Magnus and the team facing the consequences of their actions in the first. (Prime Video)

"If you live on flood plains in America, or recently if you're in Spain, or experience a heat wave you probably were, I suspect, engaged with it in a completely different way. And so I think that's [The Rig] does that a little bit, it shows the real consequences of when climate change effects people and that's seen primarily through Cat and her journey."

The Game of Thrones star went on to say that it's "a very hard thing to judge" how a show will do with audiences beforehand, but he feels that The Rig has been so well received in the past because it taps into a compelling narrative that news reports can't.

"Drama is a good way to to get a message across," he explains. "It's got to be stronger than the cold, hard facts of the issue sometimes, if you can incorporate into a drama and inform along the way and just draw people into the real scary stuff that we may be doing to the planet.

Iain Glen praised the show for having the climate crisis at the forefront, adding that unless someone lives through it in real life they can feel 'one step removed' which is why it's good the show changes that. (Prime Video)

"If you get characters that you're emotionally involved with then you understand what they're wrestling with and what their cares are, and you're getting insight into the issues. You hope that translates out, but you can't guarantee it. But I think that was partly why the first season was as successful as it was globally, people got really caught in the story."

The second series transports its characters to a new rig in the Arctic, where they are forced to decide whether they will return home but sign an NDA confirming they can never speak of or blame the company for the disaster, or continue to work on their research into the phenomenon that led to it.

Rose, Magnus and Fulmer (Martin Compston) all decide to stay on the rig, which brings new challenges but for the cast it meant a change in scenery. And while the subject matter can be quite serious the cast themselves talk about their experience of it with tongue-in-cheek humour.

The Rig 'shows the real consequences of when climate change effects people and that's seen primarily through Cat (Rochenda Sandall, pictured) and her journey', Iain Glen said. (Prime Video)

"We had no idea when we got to the end of the first series where it was going to go. We were hoping for Hawaii, but it didn't really work out that way," Sandall jokes. "We tried pushing it with David, but he just he wouldn't bite!

"We had no clue, but I think what's amazing with his writing is because he doesn't let us know anything the surprise is great and the scale of it is huge and totally believable and plausible to everyday life."

Hampshire adds: "We end up in the Arctic, which is cold."

Despite her comment it turns out the cast didn't actually go to the Arctic for production, with Glen adding: "John [Strickland], our director, and David [Macpherson] the writer went out and took lots and lots of photographs and filmed a lot to then bring back into the studio... the first day shooting at Edinburgh they created this vast snowfield that we were able to operate on and then [they] threw all the elements of it so we felt very transported.

"You can control the environment you know, as opposed to being there where chances are you could be wiped out, you wouldn't be able to do any work and you'd be there forever and it's more expensive. So paradoxically it's a weird liberation to go inside the studio, be in control of things."

The second series transports its characters to a new rig in the Arctic, where they are forced to reckon with the climate fighting back against humanity. (Prime Video)

To this Hampshire jokingly adds: "Well, that's because Ian went to RADA and we had act cold on certain scenes, and me and Martin were very nervous about that because we never did training for [pretending to be cold]."

"Yeah, that was second term of RADA was cold acting," Glen quips, continuing the joke. "I got all the cast together as the leader of the group and I said, 'listen, darlings. I want plausible cold from everyone, OK?' so I gave them a little lesson."

All joking aside, what the cast share their appreciation for most is the work of the show's creator Macpherson, as Hampshire adds: "What's great is that David MacPherson has a background in all of this environmental stuff, and he knows what he's talking about, but it's not preachy.

"He doesn't just do it one sided because his dad worked on the oil rigs and that's a whole industry. So it's a very balanced serving of these are the facts, these people are on this side, these people are on that side, you figure it."

The Rig series 2 is out now on Prime Video.