The Split's Nicola Walker jokes she took everything that 'wasn't nailed down' from the set

The actor took props home as she thought the show was over and she was feeling 'sentimental'

Nicola Walker took items home from the set of The Split. (BBC)

What did you miss?

Nicola Walker has revealed she swiped memorabilia from the set of The Split because she thought the show was over - but it wasn't.

The actor plays Hannah Stern in the hit legal drama, which followers divorce lawyers at a family firm. She admitted that when series three of the show wrapped in 2022, she took home everything that "wasn't nailed down".

She then heard the programme was returning for new episodes, which are due to air on BBC One this Christmas.

What, how and why?

Walker opened up on The One Show on Monday, 9 December as she and her co-star Stephen Mangan - who plays her husband Nathan Stern in the series - discussed the upcoming two episodes.

The One Show host Alex Jones asked Walker: "Didn't you steal everything from the set?" "I did!" the star replied.

Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan on The One Show. (BBC screengrab)

She went on: "We all really thought that was the end so at home in my house I have my 'Hannah Defoe' name plate, I have an amount of stationery and pens with the Defoe crest on that will last me a lifetime."

"Desks, office chairs..." Mangan added.

Laughing, Walker said she also had a lamp. "Literally if it wasn't nailed down I took it," she confessed. "Because I thought it was over and I was feeling terribly sentimental and I wanted to gather all of these precious things."

The show is now returning for a two-part special, which is set in Barcelona.

Read more: The One Show

"Fortunately we don't go to the office so I haven't had to give them back!" Walker laughed.

What are the new episodes of The Split about?

When the two special episodes were announced earlier this year, creator and writer Abi Morgan said in a statement: "In a world of brutal break ups and tantalising make ups, the Defoe family are invited to a destination wedding of their own, promising all that audiences have grown to love about The Split.

Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan in The Split. (BBC)

"Problematic prenups, scandalous wedding crashers, and low flying marriage proposals, as rom com meets gone wrong, in a chaotic and riotous weekend that guarantees to crack open the heart, before the last of the guests have gone home.”

The Split's new episodes air on December 29 and 30 at 9pm on BBC One.

The One Show airs on BBC One at 7pm on weekdays.