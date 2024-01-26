The Traitors final live: Tears and backstabbing as winner named tonight

Claudia Winkleman joins The Traitors finalists Evie, Harry, Mollie, Jaz, and Andrew. (BBC)

The Traitors final is here. There has been tears and backstabbing but who will be crowned the winner?

Traitors Harry and Andrew have made it through to the final five on The Traitors but will they be able to convince the group they are faithfuls? Or will they turn on each other in a bid to ensure they secure the money for themselves?

Faithfuls Jaz, Mollie and Evie have to be able to banish both Harry and Andrew to win the money. Mollie has already said she fully trusts Harry. Meanwhile, suspicion has been on Evie in recent days. Jaz has been dubbed "Jazatha Christie" for his suspicions of Harry but he has been playing his cards close to his chest. Will he be able to persuade the others?

Jasmine was the latest to be banished at the roundtable in the semi-final. She was revealed to be a faithful, meaning two traitors made it through to the final but the rest of the group remain unaware how many traitors are among them.

Harry and Andrew took the opportunity to murder Zack because he was the most likely to rumble their secret among the faithfuls. They had hoped there would be one final murder in the semi-final but Claudia Winkleman revealed the final twist that all five of them would make it to the final.

It got emotional in Thursday's semi-final with both Evie and Andrew getting tearful. The whole group shared their hopes of what they would like to spending the winnings on and how it could enrich their lives and the lives of those around them. But who will take home the money?

Follow all the latest updates from The Traitors final below in our live blog...

Live 2 updates The Traitors odds as clear favourite to win could 'break hearts' in final Harry could break hearts in The Traitors final. (Studio Lambert) Harry remains the favourite to win The Traitors in tonight's final - which is hosted by Strictly's Claudia Winkleman, according to the bookies. The star has been the favourite to win the show since his epic takedown of fellow traitor Paul. Now only five remain in the competition. Suspicion has barely fallen on the British Army Engineer, from Slough, who has made firm friends among the faithfuls. Only Jaz, dubbed "Jazatha Christie" for his detective skills, has an inkling that Harry could actually be a traitor. Read the full odds of The Traitors here.

Who is in The Traitors final? Evie, Harry, Mollie, Jaz, and Andrew are in final of The Traitors (BBC) There are five contestants left in The Traitors murder mystery TV game: Harry, Andrew, Jaz, Mollie and Evie. Harry and Andrew are the last two traitors standing in the final, hoping to lie and deceive their way to the prize fund. Jaz, Mollie and Evie are the remaining faithfuls who only have a hope of winning if they get rid of Harry and Andrew. As a group, they can choose to end the game at any time tonight when they are confident that the traitor or traitors have been banished. The faithfuls are not aware of how many traitors are left in the game. Jasmine was the last to be banished in the semi final, revealing she was a faithful. More about the final five The Traitors contestants here.

