How much is The Traitors final prize money and what will winners spend it on?

The Traitors' winners were announced as Jake and Leanne in the finale on Friday.

They split a staggering £94,600 between them as the final two Faithfuls standing in the game. In the penultimate episode, the prize pot had been at £73,600.

After Freddie's banishment, there are five people left competing for the money: Alexander, Charlotte, Frankie, Leanne and Jake. There was only one Traitor left among them, Charlotte who had also been called to meet Frankie for a secret meeting to reveal her true identity to The Seer. Not because Frankie was suspicious of her but because she was her closest ally.

Now that Leanne and Jake have been revealed as the winners. What do they plan the spend the money on?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

Jake

Jake is on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Faithful Jake was "over the moon" to win the BBC show.

The project manager said: "One of the big reasons I came on the show was to represent the Cerebral Palsy and disability community, showing that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. Also to be able to give something back to my wife and my family as they’ve always been my biggest supporters and given me confidence in myself."

The 28-year-old had big plans for his winnings. He said: "I’d want to treat my wife and my mum and dad to a nice big holiday to just show my appreciation of them, for everything they’ve done for me. And then on top of that, I'd like to put some money into my house, because I didn’t realise before I bought a house that it's just money draining! There are so many things I ought to do to the house, but there's just no money there, so I'd like to put some towards that."

Leanne

Leanne is one of the finalists on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Faithful Leanne has plans to spend her winnings on expanding her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said: "[Winning would mean] everything. It gives us another chance to have another baby and expand our family. It’s something for my little boys to look back at in a couple of years and think, wow, my mum did that."

The 28-year-old added"I would love to go through IVF again. I went through IVF with my boys, and I was very poorly throughout my pregnancy, and then I went into early labour at six months. The boys were only 26 weeks when they were born. Because I was so poorly at the time I feel I missed out on enjoying that newborn stage. I'm so so grateful to have them, and I'm so lucky that they're alive.

"When they did come home from hospital after three months, they come home on oxygen, and it was a struggle to take them out. I would love the opportunity to have another baby, hopefully have a bit of a better experience. And to make our family a bit bigger."

What about Alexander, Charlotte and Frankie?

Faithfuls Alexander and Frankie as well as Traitor Charlotte were banished in the final — meaning they walked away with no money at all. What would winning the show have meant to them and what would they have done with the prize pot?

Alexander

Alexander on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Banished Faithful and former diplomat Alexander, from London, had hoped to win and this is what winning would have meant to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Winning the show would be the cherry on top of the cake. It would be a lovely thing to have, but either way I'm so happy I had the experience of playing the game," he said. "Don't get me wrong, winning the money would be absolutely amazing but if not, at least I've had such a great experience here."

The 38-year-old revealed how he would spend the money if he won. He said: "Part of it I'd give to a charity called The Royal Mencap Society – my brother used to go to a Mencap holiday every year and it gives respite for parents so that special needs kids can have a holiday and so can parents, which was awesome. I was a carer at Mencap five years running and I really enjoyed it, my brother really enjoyed it and my parents got a break too and I'd like to help bankroll that a bit."

Plus, he added: "I also like to buy a flat because civil servant salaries are not as large as people think they are!"

Charlotte

Remaining Traitor Charlotte on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Traitor Charlotte wanted the win entirely for herself but was the first banished in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Winning the show would be amazing," she said before the finale. "I think it would be really cool to have a recruited Traitor winning, because that is something that hasn't been done before in the UK version of the game. Without sounding too cliché, the experience is what I wanted, so I already feel I have won. I've come into this experience to play the game, meet new people, create new friendships and hopefully have an overall positive experience."

The 33-year-old business director had planned to spend her winnings on fertility treatment and a safari trip. "There are a few things," she said. "We're looking at going through fertility treatment soon, so money towards that would be great. A. safari holiday would be incredible because why not celebrate if I win! And we've recently moved so I would love to redecorate and bring all my saved inspo pictures to life."

Frankie

Francesca on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Faithful Frankie was also banished in the final but winning the show would have meant a good deal to her.

She said: "Winning the show would mean so much to me on so many different levels. It would be so lovely for my sons to see me win and to see me doing something different. To prove to them that anything is possible. On a personal level as well, it’s probably one of the greatest challenges I’ve ever taken on, so it would mean a lot to me for my sense of self as well."

The interior designer, 44, would love to spend her money on her four sons. She said: "I would put it towards my boys, who are the motivations of my life."

She added: "When I was a single mum, I had a difficult time, and then people started to say, ‘Oh, I like the way you’ve done your house. Can you come and do my house?’ The requests kept coming and soon I was designing for stately homes and hotels. So it was a strange experience, but I was to able build a business and provide for my kids, and that's always been my motivation. Although, I would quite like a nice handbag!"

The Traitors final is available on BBC iPlayer.