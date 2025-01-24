Who is in The Traitors final? The final five battling for the money

Traitor Charlotte is hoping to deceive Faithfuls Leanne, Francesca, Alexander and Jake in the grand final of the BBC show.

BBC reality show The Traitors final is tonight, with only five people fighting for the prize money.

Traitor Charlotte faces Alexander, Leanne, Jake and Frankie in what could be the most unpredictable final yet. The Traitors has been back on our screens with a whole cast of new faces after Harry Clark won the £95k in series two.

The contestants who signed up to the BBC show are from different walks of life — including an anglican priest, an ex-soldier and a retired opera singer. Already stars of the show are being banished and murdered in the biggest murder mystery game on TV.

They secretly filmed series three — hosted by Claudia Winkleman — at Andross Castle, in the Scottish Highlands last year. Now it's airing been on our screens since 1 January.

Who has what it takes to win the money? Meet the cast of The Traitors series three...

Who is in The Traitors final?

Charlotte - Traitor

Charlotte has been affecting a Welsh accent on The Traitors in a bid to earn trust. (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Job: Business Director

Age: 32 (now 33)

Location: London, recently moved to Hampshire

Charlotte was recruited by Minah to join the Traitors after Linda was banished and Minah was the only Traitor left standing. She was given an ultimatum — if she refused Minah's offer she would automatically be murdered.

But Charlotte has relished in her role of The Traitors, having helped Minah and newly recruited Freddie get banished. Now she is the sole remaining Traitor in the final. But she faces a huge challenge as Francesca will find out she is a Traitor through her role as The Seer.

Despite winning the support of many of the Faithfuls, the business director is not exactly trustworthy — she been faking a Welsh accent during her time on the show as she believes it will make her more seem more virtuous.

Charlotte hailed The Traitors as a "money can't buy" experience and had even applied to be on series two but didn't hear anything back. She revealed she is the "most competitive" person.

"I love playing games and having board game nights with friends. I get very into it and will always play to win," she said. "I don’t mind losing so long as everyone is trying their best. That’s what I love the most about the idea of playing The Traitors. We will be playing an incredible game where everyone is following the rules and everyone is trying to win."

Leanne - Faithful

Leanne has been a Faithful since day one of The Traitors. (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Job: Ex-soldier

Age: 28

Location: Holywell North Wales

Leanne may be a Faithful but she had already planned to lie when starting out on the BBC show.

She doesn't want anyone to know she is a former soldier because of last year's winner and ultimate traitor Harry Clark. She said: "I'm going to say I'm a nail technician, and I work in the salon that's down the road from my house. I'm in that salon all the time. I might as well work there, because my sister-in-law owns the salon with her best friend, so I'm always in. I know a lot about the salon, I do feel like I'm part of the team anyway and that's how I feel like I'll get away with it."

No one has found out. The ex-soldier doesn't want anyone to be bias against her. She added: "Harry won last year. Obviously, he was a soldier, and he bare faced lied his way to the end. I feel like it would put me at a bit of a disadvantage to divulge my previous job because people are automatically going to assume anyone in the military is smart and strategic."

Francesca - Faithful

Francesca has kept herself above the major drama on The Traitors. (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Job: Interior Designer

Age: 44

Location: East Sussex

Interior designer and single mum Francesca hopes to surprise people on The Traitors — and she has her big chance to do that in the final as she faces the last Traitor Charlotte at the secret meeting.

Ahead of filming, she said: "I think sometimes people think I'm a ditzy blonde, and that I just make things look pretty. But what I do involves a lot of engineering and architecture. Sometimes people assume I’m one thing but actually there are different layers, and I like to surprise people."

The mum of four sons plans to be herself as much as possible. Explaining her game plan, she added: "I won’t be too loud, but I also won’t be completely quiet. I’m able to read a room and then I get a little bit louder and bubblier as I become more confident. I'm very straight talking as well. I'm not a natural liar. I normally say how it is, and if I have an opinion on something, I will say it.

"On the other hand, I wouldn't say anything to offend somebody or hurt somebody. I'm respectful, but it's just sort of finding a balance and trying to say, ‘actually, I don't think that's fair’. I think if you're being massively duplicitous you should do that in a somewhat authentic and sensitive way."

Alexander - Faithful

Alexander on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Former British Diplomat

Age: 38

Location: London

As a former British Diplomat, Alexander has a game plan up his sleeve. "Watch and wait," he said. "If there's one thing my job teaches me it's to listen and watch more than you talk, at least initially. And take a genuine interest in others and do your processing inside your head."

Alexander shared his life experience that he would like to bring to the game. He said: "I’d like to think I have an ability to get on with a wide range of people. I've lived around the world, working with everyone from victims of attacks or natural disasters, local tribes, schoolchildren, politicians and briefly royalty. I’m meant to build relationships for a living, so I’d like to think I have a good radar for who I can trust! Either way, I’m looking forward to meeting some people with interesting backgrounds in the castle."

Jake - Faithful

Jake has earned his place as a Faithful after successfully identifying Linda as a Traitor from day one. (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Job: Project Manager

Age: 28

Location: Barrow-in-Furness

Watching at home, Jake was convinced he could do a better job than the stars of The Traitors on screen. To be fair when he got Linda out, he has since been dubbed the "Traitor hunted".

Ahead of filming, he said: "I'm always sat there thinking, I could do better. I’m chatting my wife’s ear off saying, ‘I could do that,’ ‘they should do this’ and I make out like it’s easy! So, I’m very vocal, and I’m always backing myself that I could do a better job."

As a huge fan, he's got a few ideas on how he'd like the game to play out. He said: "Because of the luck element, I just think you’re best off going in and being yourself, you can’t fake yourself. I’d hate to get sent home and think oh maybe I wouldn’t have if I had said something at that point. And I just think it'll be easier to play yourself rather than trying to play someone else. I also think I’ll try and get on with as many people as I can, but also not be afraid to say my piece, because it's a game, and you've got to ruffle a few feathers in the game! You've got to be able to adapt as well, it’s a fight or flight sort of thing."

Who left The Traitors?

Freddie - Recruited Traitor

Freddie was recruited as a Traitor before he was banished. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Politics student

Age: 20

Location: Peterborough

Less than 24 hours after being recruited for team Traitors, Freddie was banished.

He has always been competitive and once was the UK number one in the athletic sprint hurdles from the ages of 14 to 17. He said: "From that I've got a very competitive, driven mindset. I don't do sport anymore because I tore my hamstring in 2020, so I've sort of shifted that mindset into everyday life. If I'm doing a job, if I'm studying, I want to do it to the best of my ability and bring that drive and passion."

As an incredibly competitive individual, the politics student admitted he is also a "massive sore loser".

Having got an A in psychology, Freddie said he can read people well. He added: "Their signals, their body language and seeing if they're nervous and stuff like that. I also love murder-mystery type shows where you have to figure out who’s the killer."

Minah - Traitor

Minah on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Call centre manager

Age: 29

Location: Liverpool

Minah was selected to be a Traitor in the very first episode of season three and she played a blinding game, operating in the shadows. However, it was the start of her downfall when she recruited Charlotte after Linda was banished from the castle.

If she did win the prize pot, the first thing she plans to do is book a honeymoon travelling around America for three weeks. She married her husband in Covid and they didn't get a honeymoon.

Joe - Faithful

Joe was murdered on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: English teacher

Age: 37

Location: Southampton (Originally Yorkshire)

Joe was murdered by the Traitors just days before the final.

As a teacher, Joe plans a lot so he's going to be very prepared for The Traitors. He said: "I have to plan for every moment, every possible question, everything that could go wrong. So, I think I'm already going to be in that mode, and I think it will be helpful. I think I'll be more tactical with things. I think I'll read between the lines, I won't listen to just what's being said, I'll think about what's not being said."

The teacher plans to be in the game for the long-haul if he can. He said of his game plan: "I'm going to find it tricky, but I know that I need to befriend the ones that I think might be the Traitors because that's what I need to do to get through. However, if I suspect something I'll find it very difficult not pointing it or calling it out. So, that is one of the things I'm going to have to think: Joe, just keep your cool, don’t say anything yet. I need to think about the long game."

Leon - Faithful

Leon appears on The Traitors Uncloaked. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Retail store manager

Age: 40

Location: East Midlands

Leon was banished from the roundtable after the Faithful turned on him, believing that he had "changed" following the deathmatch card game. After climbing into the coffin, the retail manager admitted it forced him to look at everyone around him and be more suspecting. However, this led to his banishment.

He had said he could be like the "smiling assassin" on The Traitors. He said: "I think that I'm very bubbly, and I get along with everybody. Being a store manager, I've worked my way through different retail corporations, and I've often been in situations where people make assumptions about me based on the way I look – for example I've got a gold tooth."

Lisa - Faithful

Lisa on The Traitors Uncloaked. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Anglican Priest

Age: 62

Location: Cornwall

Lisa was murdered by the Traitors because she had basically proven herself to be a Faithful. When revealing she was a priest to the rest of the group, she said she can't lie. This revelation left her vulnerable to be picked for murder.

Obsessed with all murder mysteries, priest Lisa was determined to give The Traitors a go. As a very competitive person, she thinks she's got a good chance. However some people have asked her about how does lying in the game sit with her as a priest.

Alex - Faithful

Alex has been playing a quiet game on The Traitors so far. (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Job: Registered care manager

Age: 30

Location: Whitby

It was Alex's mother-in-law who convinced him to apply for the show, telling him: "I think you would be really good at this. He said: "I mulled it over, watched the second season and had seen that you could apply for the next. And I thought, you know what, I think I'm going to do that."

Alex has a heartwarming plans for the prize fund if he was to win the BBC show. "Me and my wife aren't able to have biological children and it's obviously very expensive to start IVF so that would be the first thing on the list," he said.

"I'm desperate to be a dad, I'm just a big kid and just always wanted to be a dad. So that will be first on the list. And then just boring stuff, pay off debt, take my family on a holiday, all that sort of stuff. You know, give them a bit of a treat."

Anna - Faithful

Stylish Anna feels like she's been unfairly targeted by The Traitors. (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Job: Swimming teacher

Age: 28

Location: County Wicklow, Ireland

Anna refused seduction by the Traitors and

Anna admitted doing a reality TV show, The Traitors, isn't something she would normally do however she was obsessed by the series.

Besides, as a teacher, she reckons she knows how to spot a liar. "I’m a teacher so I spend a lot of time with kids, and I think one thing about hanging around them is they're really unfiltered versions of adults, so it’s more obvious when they lie," she said. "Adults do similar things but just less obviously, so I think I'm good at spotting little signs. Like when watching The Traitors and an actual Traitor is being questioned, they can't stop drinking their water or fiddling because they're so anxious. They've got all this nervous energy. I think kids do that a lot, too. So, I think I’m pretty good at spotting a liar."

Linda - Banished Traitor

Linda was a day one Traitor on The Traitors. (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Job: Retired opera singer

Age: 70

Location: Hertfordshire

After being selected as a day one Traitor, the former opera singer had her final curtain call during the roundtable on episode seven. Hers was the first name on many players’ lips – and she attempted to address accusations from Jake and then Leanne.

In an unpredictable ending, Linda received the most votes and was banished after seven players wrote her name – including fellow traitor Minah.

Leaving the game, Linda said: "I’ve had the most amazing time, this has been the pinnacle of my life and to experience this at my age and get this far, I’ve had a whale of a time, so thanks for it."

Fozia - Murdered Faithful

Fozia joined The Traitors later on,. (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Job: Community Development Manager

Age: 50

Location: Birmingham

The Traitors was on Fozia's bucket list. The community development manager said she can "normally smell a rat" and she has a game plan up her sleeve.

She said: "I'll go in and make friends, and make sure that I can be trusted, I'd be myself, talk about stuff outside of work, show some level of compassion, you know, I want them to see the real me. But at the same time, I want to be strategic about it because you can't trust anyone. I am going to be careful about what I share and don't share."

Dan - Banished Faithful

Dan on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Bank Risk Manager

Age: 33

Location: Liverpool

Dan was Banished from The Traitors after being accused of playing the latest mission selfishly. During the roundtable, bank risk manager Dan admitted he had lied to Frankie about not marking her when he did in fact select her with fellow faithful Alexander, which redirected the other contestants’ attention towards him.

Before he departed, Dan told the other contestants: "Don’t take things too personally, this is just a game. This has been an absolute pleasure, and I’ve had a fantastic time. I am a faithful."

Olivia (Livi) - Murdered Faithful

Livi was murdered by The Traitors. (Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/BBC)

Job: Beautician and model

Age: 26

Location Horsham

Livi was murdered by The Traitors after having a stressful few days on the show. Her close friend Tyler was banished leaving her in tears at the roundtable, and she pointed the finger of blame at Faithful Freddie for her murder upon her exit.

The 26-year-old said she had made up with Freddie after leaving the BBC reality gameshow, and said she had suspected actual traitor Linda Rands, who has become a fan favourite for continuing to avoid being banished despite making a number of seemingly obvious outbursts. Livi is a model and beautician from Horsham, who had an eye removed and underwent chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer, retinoblastoma, at the age of 12.

Tyler - Banished Faithful

Tyler on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Barber

Age: 29

Location: Leicester

Things were going smoothly for Tyler having formed a strong bond with fellow Faithfuls Livi, Leanne, and Leon, but it was his misguided hunch that Freddie was a Traitor that proved to be his undoing.

Fingers were pointed at the barber, Anglican priest Lisa and student Freddie during a heated debate at the roundtable in Thursday’s episode as the contestants tried to decipher who are the remaining traitors in the competition.

Tyler tried to defend accusations that him smiling at others was suspicious but he was ultimately banished after receiving 12 votes from other contestants.

Afterwards the 29-year-old barber from Leicester addressed his fellow players, saying: “I just want to say I love all of you, it’s just a game, so just keep going and smash it.

“I love you. I am a faithful.”

Kasmin - Banished Faithful

Kasmin on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Doctor

Age: 33

Location: Cambridge

Faithful

Kasmin faced the heat for many days before being banished, despite being a Faithful.

That said, ahead of filming, he had no qualms admitting he will "stab you in the back" to get what he wants in a boardgame. He said: "I'm quite a happy go lucky, bubbly person, I very much go with the flow. I’m quite open, quite honest, very happy to talk to anyone about any issues that come up and it's part and parcel of what I do. However, when I get competitive, a very different side of me comes out. I can be quite ruthless, cunning and tactical. Generally, if I'm playing things like board games, I will absolutely stab you in the back to get what I want."

Jack - Didn't make it to the castle

Jack didn't get a real chance on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Market trader and landscaper

Age: 24 (now 25)

Location: Yorkshire

Jack didn't get a real chance to play the game on The Traitors.

He took a risk getting off the train before arriving at the castle and it didn't pay off. While the three contestants returned after getting off the train, only two of them could be chosen to continue in the BBC murder mystery game. Unfortunately for Jack, he was not selected.

It was his mum who told him to apply and he also quite fancied winning £120,000. "Mother and money!" He quipped. The market trader and landscaper doesn't mind admitting that he felt "jealous" watching the previous two series because he wanted the experience for himself.

The landscaper secretly trained as an actor at 18 but he didn't get to put them to the test in the game.

Maia - Murdered Faithful

Maia was murdered on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Full-time mum

Age: 25

Location: Essex

Maia was murdered as soon as her real life sister Armani's true identity in the game was revealed as a Traitor.

She had set herself up for great things as she compared herself to last year's winner Harry. She said: "Harry reminded me of me, because he's very friendly. He didn't do too much, which I liked because you don't have to be the centre of attention, which was great. Everyone underestimated him, and I feel like a lot of people underestimate me as well."

The mum said of her game plan: "My game plan is to act dumb, but not too dumb. If you’re too dumb they're wondering what's the purpose of you being here!"

Armani - Banished Traitor

Armani was the first Traitor to leave The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Financial Investigator

Age: 27

Location: London

Armani was the first Traitor to be banished from the murder mystery game. People became suspicious as she tried to lead the group fearlessly. Her real life sister Maia admitted she was 60% sure she was a Traitor and her fate was sealed.

Before filming, she thought she had The Traitors nailed. She said: "I don’t want to sound vain, but I'm pretty good at most things I put my mind to. I've got a law background, I’ve worked as a financial investigator, and what I've been doing for the past five years involves being analytical."

Elen - Banished Faithful

Elen was banished on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Translator

Age: 24

Location: Cardiff

Welsh star Elen was banished after the Faithfuls wrongfully thought her emotions pointed to her being a Traitor. This couldn't be further from the truth.

As English is her second language and Welsh is her first, Elen said she feels a lot of people underestimate her.

Before heading into the game, Elen knew she could get quite emotional. She said: "I wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm very emotional. I love people deeply. I don't know what kind of friendships or bonds I'm going to make in there. If I really love the people, it's going to be hard. Then again, they might be awful. So, it depends. To be honest, I’m intrigued either way."

Nathan - Banished Faithful

Nathan was banished from The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Property consultant

Age: 39

Location: London

Faithful

Nathan was banished from the game when he was suspected to be a Traitor, although he was a Faithful.

He had planned to bring "chaos" to The Traitors after his wife encouraged him to apply. He said: "I will be planting a lot of seeds and spreading a bit of gossip because I quite enjoy it. I just think it's fun. I'd rather go out with a bang and be the guy that was planting seeds and just causing havoc."

Keith - Murdered Faithful

Keith was murdered by The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Window cleaner

Age: 65

Location: Bournemouth

Faithful

Keith was murdered by The Traitors because he was a big personality and well liked by everyone. They worried he could be too influential when it came to banishments. Keith was disappointed not to go further and hadn't had the chance to reveal his secret skill: being a black belt in taekwondo.

The window clearner couldn't wait to apply for The Traitors after watching Harry steal the £95,000 in series two. "I'm one of nine in my family," he said. "I've got a very big family, lots of brothers and sisters who used to play tricks on each other, wind each other up, the works."

Yin - Banished Faithful

Yin was the first murdered on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Job: Doctor of communication

Age: 34

Location: Berkshire

Faithful

Yin was the first contestant to be murdered from the game as the female Traitors worried she would be too clever and suss them out. Outside of the game, the doctor of communications doesn't mind admitting that she had no clue who the Traitors were!

As a communication scientist, Yin wanted to put her skills to the test in The Traitors. She said: "The Traitors is about rhetoric — the art and science of persuasive communication. This is my specialty, and I am so obsessed with it that I have a PhD from Oxford in the subject. Analysing how information and emotion are transmitted between individuals and social groups gets me going like nothing else."

The Traitors is streaming on BBC iPlayer and continues Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9pm on BBC One.