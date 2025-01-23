The Traitors' Minah wants Charlotte to win 'to make betrayal worth it'

BBC One show star Minah Shannon told Morning Live it was 'hard to watch' Charlotte Berman plotting against her.

The Traitors star Minah Shannon has admitted it was hard to watch Charlotte Berman turn on her - but she wants her rival to win to be "worth that betrayal".

Shannon had been a Traitor in the hit BBC One series since day one, previously playing a brilliant strategic game by managing to vote out fellow Traitors Armani Gouveia and Linda Rands. But viewers had predicted her downfall after she recruited Berman to join her as a Traitor.

They were proved right as she left the castle in a shock banishment in Wednesday's episode when Berman turned on her and voted for her to leave. Shannon told BBC Morning Live she harboured no hard feelings despite the betrayal.

The Traitors star Minah Shannon spoke to Morning Live about her shock banishment after teammate Charlotte Berman turned on her. (ITV screengrab)

Traitor Shannon had been expected by many viewers to make the final until she recruited double-crossing Berman, but while fans of the show could see the betrayal coming a mile off, Shannon was blindsided by her banishment as she had trusted her teammate.

But despite being ousted from the game just days before the final, Shannon told Morning Live on Thursday why she wanted Berman to win, saying: "It is a game and I want her to win because it needs to be worth that betrayal. She needs to win for me."

Minah was banished from the castle. (BBC screengrab)

After Shannon's banishment, Berman recruited the first male Traitor of the series, Freddie Fraser, who she is planning to sacrifice at the next round table.

Shannon had spoken often about the Traitors' sisterhood and said: "During my time in the castle I thought this is going great, I've got a new sisterhood, fantastic. Charlotte's such a great Faithful so she's going to be a great Traitor. I didn't realise how great she was."

Charlotte has now recruited Freddie as a Traitor. (BBC)

"It was hard watching it," she admitted. "No one likes realising that someone who is on the same team as you is actually throwing you under the bus. But I have to look at it in the sense that she was playing a great Traitor and I have to give her credit for that."

Talking about her banishment and revealing to the group that she was a Traitor, she added: "I feel like it was a bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders. I was really scared about getting banished and having to look people in the eye and say I am a Traitor. But I thought let's just own it, you've been caught out. There was a lot of adrenaline going on, definitely."

What Minah thought of Charlotte's fake Welsh accent

Charlotte Berman is pretending to be Welsh. (BBC)

One of the biggest talking points of The Traitors series three has been Londoner Berman's baffling decision to swap her posh English accent for a Welsh one.

She has claimed it makes her seem easier to trust and Shannon laughed: "Maybe that's why I picked her. I obviously didn't find out until after I was banished. I was a bit confused because I didn't understand the purpose behind faking an accent. But I thought, props to you for doing that the whole time we were there, even when I was with her in the turret she never once became un-Welsh. She's great."

The banished TV star had to correct a number of players for misspelling her name at the round table, including calling out Alexander Dragonetti moments before she left.

She said of pulling him up on his spelling: "I had a feeling I was going so I thought I'm just going to cause Alexander to spiral as I go...it was hilarious."

Talking about her time in the castle, she said: "My highlight is Claudia tapping me (to become a Traitor) because win or lose I'm an original day one Traitor which is all I wanted."

Shannon said her workmates had been asking her for selfies since her TV stardom, but admitted of her family's reaction: "I don't think they trust me. No one knows when I'm telling the truth. At this point, I don't know when I'm telling the truth."

Morning Live airs on BBC One at 9:30am on weekdays.