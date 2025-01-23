What are the secrets to The Traitors success?

These are the key ingredients I think that makes the BBC show such a success.

The Traitors is the crown jewel of the BBC, with 10m faithful viewers having tuned in to watch its first episode of series three.

It's been such a success in the UK that filming for a spin off with celebrities begins in the springtime of this year, with it expected to air towards the end of 2025.

First The Traitors started out in the Netherlands as De Verraders in 2021 and now has spawned more than 30 series internationally from Canada to Norway.

As the must-watch TV show of the moment in the UK, these are the key ingredients that makes the show such a success.

Strategy, lying and human behaviour

Human behaviour on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Human behaviour always captures the imagination.

The Traitors is a show where lying and backstabbing is actively encouraged. In fact, the Traitors are rewarded for their bad behaviour too.

The Traitors is very telling about human behaviour and gets you thinking, what would you do if you were in their shoes? The whole time you are looking at the contestants' strategies, how it plays out while sneakily thinking whether you could do a better job (from the comfort of your sofa)?

You ask yourself: as a Traitor, would you be willing to lie your way to £120,000? Or as a Faithful, could you spot a liar among a group?

However those watching at home feel like they have the most power in the murder mystery game because they know who is lying and who is telling the truth.

Unpredictable twists and turns

The Traitors on the chess board mission. (Studio Lambert)

Despite having two prior series, the format of the The Traitors is hard to pin down.

You think you know the formula but you don't. Less than 15 minutes into the BBC show, three contestants Fozia, Jack and Alexander were told they weren't going to the castle before they had the chance to set their sights on it.

Only in The Traitors would they recruit three stars to then brutally tell them it's all over before it has even began.

Then for those three stars to turn up days later in the game and have to fight for their place on the BBC show by winning the approval of their peers. Poor Jack didn't have a fair crack at The Traitors. On the flip side, now Alexander is looking likely to get a place in the final.

One day before the final, Claudia Winkleman is introducing a major twist that has never been used in The Traitors UK edition before. One of the stars will be given an extraordinary power that could change the direction of the game.

Speculation is building that it could be the role of The Seer, as eagle-eyed fans spotted a book on the shelf with that name. It refers to the cardgame Werewolf and the role of The Seer allows one villager to be able to find out whether another player is a werewolf or a villager.

Social experiment

The contestants on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

It is a social experiment that brings people from all walks of life together in a situation where in life they might not normally cross paths. Perhaps, in that sense it harks back to the early days of Big Brother.

The 25 people who took part in The Traitors are "normal" people with every day jobs including a doctor, swimming teacher and even a priest. The changing social dynamics mean that every year the game has been entirely different too keeping the formula feeling fresh.

Claudia Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

BBC bosses knew Winkleman would be the perfect fit for the role.

The presenter is fabulous fun, plus I'm told she's exactly what she's like on-screen. Although she is rather lovely and a support to the contestants, she also doesn't mind being ruthless when it comes to the murder mystery game play.

Winkleman has thrown the portraits of the murdered Faithfuls on the floor at breakfast, in front of the open-mouthed group, and she's helped the Traitors conspire in the turret.

The Traitors castle setting

The Traitors has the most wonderful setting. (Studio Lambert)

The Traitors is also beautiful to watch and transports you to the scenic Scottish Highlands.

Set in 100 acres of garden and parkland, the magnificent Ardross Castle is located in the Scottish Highlands not far from Inverness. The 19th century castle is the perfect gothic setting for The Traitors, used both in the UK and US versions of the murder mystery game.

The impressive scenery only adds to the drama of the episode, especially when the Traitors' meeting is filmed at night in the turret.

The Traitors continues at 9pm on BBC One on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.