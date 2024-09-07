Theater Evacuated Amid Flooding in South Wales

A multi-purpose center in Port Talbot, Wales, was forced to temporarily close due to “extreme weather conditions” on Friday evening, September 6.

The center said it would remain closed until further notice.

Footage from Benjamin Churchill shows a staff member closing the doors to the flooded Sir Anthony Hopkins Theatre, at The New Plaza center in Port Talbot.

The Met Office issued a yellow alert for southern England and south Wales for Friday night, warning of flooding, travel disruption, and possible power cuts. Credit: Benjamin Churchill via Storyful