Theatre cancels Reginald D Hunter show over antisemitism row

Reginald D Hunter said he regretted any "stress caused" to his audience [Getty Images]

A theatre has dropped a show by comedian Reginald D Hunter after an accusation that jokes at his Edinburgh Fringe show were antisemitic.

Eastwood Theatre in Giffnock cancelled it a day after Mr Hunter apologised for what he called an "unfortunate incident" in Edinburgh.

It was reported that two Israeli audience members objected to his joke that an abusive wife complaining about being abused herself was "like being married to Israel". They left the venue and were heckled by audience members.

East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, which runs Eastwood Theatre, said it cancelled the September 28 show due to his "controversial comments".

A spokesperson for the leisure body said it defended "the freedom of expression of artists" and it expected audiences to "extend some latitude to many acts".

However, in this case of Reginald D Hunter, they said: "We have a commitment to our community, and to our values of diversity and inclusion, which we take seriously."

They said all customers would receive a refund.

Campaign Against Antisemitism said on social media that Hunter's jokes were "extremely concerning" and that comedians should "have a responsibility to their audience".

Police Scotland said its had been made aware of a "hate incident" but found that no crime had been committed.

Mr Hunter has been a regular in comedy circles and on TV shows for decades [Getty Images]

Mr Hunter, who has previously been nominated for the Perrier award and has appeared on many British TV shows, posted on social media, about the incident at Assembly’s George Square Studios venue.

He said he regretted any "stress caused" but added "as a comedian I do push boundaries in creating humour, it's part of my job."

Mr Hunter went on to repeat the joke on Thursday night, receiving laughter and applause from his audience.

The BBC has contacted Mr Hunter's management for comment.

In February, the comedian Paul Currie unveiled a Palestine flag during his show and became embroiled in a row with an audience member, telling the man to leave immediately.

'The crowd was supportive'

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing Israeli campaign in Gaza, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

The Israeli offensive came after Hamas-led gunmen killed about 1,200 people in an attack on Israel on 7 October, capturing 251 others as hostages.

BBC Journalist James Cheyne, who attended the Thursday night show, said the joke was "just one of many" things in the show which people might have taken offence at.

"Reginald D Hunter used the N word, the C word, and made cracks about Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile too.

"It was in many ways common fare for a late night comedy gig at the Edinburgh Fringe, but the controversy his comments have caused was ever present in the room too.

"The comedian addressed it multiple times, opening with the words 'I wondered if anybody was coming' and adding 'It’s been quite a week.'

"He said some people would come to his shows seeking to be offended and told them not to worry, promising “there is something for everybody.”

"The venue was mostly full, the crowd was supportive, laughing, clapping and cheering.

"One audience member shouted out “I’m Jewish and I love the joke” when he told it.