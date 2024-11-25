Theatre ground source heat pumps could be UK first

A theatre could become the first in the country to use ground source heat pumps to keep audiences warm.

The pumps, which work by harnessing heat from water that flows naturally underground, are set to be installed at The Hexagon in Reading.

The low-carbon heating method fits Reading Borough council's ambition to make the town carbon-free by 2030.

Leader of the council Liz Terry said: “We are committed to using innovative ways to make our buildings carbon neutral for the future of Reading and our residents."

The redevelopment is being funded by a £19.1m grant from the government's Levelling Up Fund.

During the summer contractors dug two 120m deep, 35cm wide boreholes to test the flow and temperature of the water was sufficient to support the heating needs of The Hexagon complex.

The results showed that 15 litres of water per second could be extracted and raised to the surface to a heat pump, which would extract the heat and use it in the building, before replacing it at a lower temperature further downstream.

The water levels returned quickly after extraction throughout the testing process meaning it would have minimal impact on the surrounding area.

The council has now applied to the Environment Agency (EA) for a licence to use the boreholes for this purpose.

Ms Terry said: “The Hexagon could be the first theatre which uses water which is naturally running many metres below us to heat and cool the space to make it comfortable for audiences who come and watch the wide range of shows we have to offer.”

Drift Service Group carried out the exploratory work and director Richard Lane said he was "delighted to have played a key role in delivering this landmark project".

