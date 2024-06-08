Theatre refurb to bring 'exciting' opportunities

Refurbishment works at The Cresset are expected to end before the autumn [The Cresset]

A theatre and arts venue said it was still "excited" about the future possibilities renovation could bring, despite its auditorium having to close earlier than expected for works to take place.

First reported in the Peterborough Telegraph, some shows at The Cresset in Bretton have had to be postponed to allow preliminary work to take place on the roof before it gets entirely replaced.

Head of commercial activity, Penny Hansen, said: "Buildings are expensive to maintain and this repair work has been challenging, but having a building fit for purpose is a priority."

The work is being funded by a £5.1m grant given by the previous government that will see new seats, LED lighting, disabled-friendly changing places and a stage lift installed.

Ms Hansen said the 46-year-old building, with an 876-seater auditorium, is starting to show its age, and the repair work would ensure "the space is fit for the future and for the young people to use".

"It is a big project as the entire roof is to be replaced but it's being carried out in phases," she said.

"Originally, the next phase of roof work could have been completed with events continuing in the auditorium over the summer. But, after preliminary works on this section of the roof, the contractors said that events will need to be paused to allow this work to take place safely."

The building is also home to a pub, library, church and smaller businesses, and it will remain open during the works.

Any disruption would be kept to a "minimum", The Cresset said, adding that shows in the main auditorium had only been "postponed and not cancelled".

Meanwhile, the theatre has already begun planning its Christmas pantomime.

Cinderella is expected to hit the stage from 14 December and auditions are scheduled to begin in September.

Ms Hansen said the theatre had never seen such a high level of interest from young, aspiring artists.

"It is going to be magical. Panto is a great opportunity for young people to be on stage with real artists… it's an incredible experience for them."

