Thefts may force closure of Portage clothing store: owner

A Portage la Prairie family says their retail clothing business continues to bleed profits due to rampant theft, and they don’t see the problem stopping anytime soon, because they believe criminals are being treated with more compassion and empathy than their victims.

“My message to the community and to the politicians is that we must have empathy, but I think we really need to stop protecting criminals under the guise of empathy,” a frustrated Arishya Aggarwal said in an interview on Wednesday.

“If they need help, get them the help they need, but they still need to be held accountable.”

Arishya, along with her father Ajay Aggarwal and other members of the family own and operate Olina Fashions, Olina Cannabis and Olina Jewellery, all located in the downtown area of Portage la Prairie.

She said she was not surprised this week when she saw new RCMP statistics that show that theft in Manitoba is on the rise. Those statistics show theft this October up by 5% in the RCMP’s west and north districts, but also up by 23% in their east district.

In the east district alone, RCMP theft calls jumped from 937 calls in October of last year, to 1,149 calls this October.

According to Arishya, they recently had a theft and posted about it on a local social media community page, but were shocked when they saw the reaction they got from many.

“We got so much pushback from the local community,” Arishya said. “They were defending the criminals, defending the crimes, and saying ‘who are we to judge?’

“If we can’t rely on the justice system, and we can’t turn to the community, then I don’t even know what else we can do at this point.”

According to Ajay Aggarwal, the majority of theft in their three businesses is happening in their fashion store. He said the number of thefts always jumps in December, and often a single incident will see between $400 and $500 worth of merchandise stolen.

He added the thefts are often well planned out, and often include some who steal, while others wait in getaway vehicles.

The family says they have come to believe they cannot rely on the RCMP or the justice system for help, because they believe RCMP detachments lack the resources to deal with theft calls, and the current bail system continues to put perpetrators back on the streets.

“This has tested all of our patience,” Ajay said. “And nothing ever changes.”

With the family now feeling little support, they are considering closing down their fashion store after Christmas, because they are not sure it makes sense to keep it open.

“More is going out in theft than in sales, so unfortunately, as a business person, you have to look at this and say that it really doesn’t’ make sense to continue.”

In an email, Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM) President Kam Blight said the AMM hears continuously from municipal leaders and from business owners about growing problems with theft and other property crimes across the province, and the AMM has statistics to back up the fact that residents are feeling less and less safe in their own communities.

“Our members have been ringing the alarm on increasing crime rates in their communities,” Blight said.

“In 2023, the AMM commissioned an independent poll by Probe Research which revealed that only 5% of Manitobans feel safer in their community than they did three years ago, while 56% of Manitobans feel decidedly less safe in their community.”

But Blight said he and others he speaks to do not believe anything will improve unless there are changes to the current justice system and more resources are given to local police detachments.

“Municipal officials are very frustrated with the practice of applying a catch-and-release approach to repeat offenders,” Blight said.

“And we will continue to advocate for increased funding for local policing and the expansion of community safety and well-being plans.”

In an email sent to the Winnipeg Sun earlier this year, an RCMP spokesperson said RCMP will respond to theft calls, but admitted theft is a crime that can often be difficult to arrest and prosecute suspects.

“Officers respond and investigate when a call of this nature is received,” the spokesperson said. “In many cases the theft occurs quickly and when officers arrive the suspect has already fled the area. Patrols are made, however in many cases it is hard to obtain a good description of the suspect, as they tend to cover their faces etc.

“It should also be noted that when we do make an arrest, if the charges are solely property crime offences, the accused is usually released with an upcoming court date.”

