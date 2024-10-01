Thelwall viaduct accident latest: Travel delays on M6 after lorry falls off bridge as update issued on driver

The lorry fell from Thelwall Viaduct in Warrington (Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service)

The M6 northbound is partially closed after a lorry crashed through the barriers on the Thelwall Viaduct in Warrington and fell to the embankment below.

Emergency services were called to the bridge after the vehicle fell almost 200ft from the busy road at around 7pm on Monday night.

On arrival, police and firefighters discovered the lorry overturned on the grass bank below the viaduct, but managed to free the driver who was then placed in the care of paramedics.

Cheshire Police said the driver of the lorry was not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries despite the fall.

The force has said three lanes of the northbound carriageway will remain closed until the morning due to the damage to the barrier.

As a result, at 10pm, there were long queues on the northbound side of the motorway.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route during this time.”

Three lanes remain closed

01:54 , Alex Ross

According to National Highways, three lanes of the four on the northbound side of the M6 on the viaduct, between junctions 20 and 21, remain closed.

It is expected they will reopen at around 7.30am as work takes place to repair the barriers on the carriageway.

Pictures of the damage

Monday 30 September 2024 22:05 , Alex Ross

(Cheshire Fire and Rescue)

(Cheshire Fire and Rescue)

Full statement from Cheshire Police

Monday 30 September 2024 22:03 , Alex Ross

Shortly after 6.50pm on Monday 30 September, police were called to reports of an incident on the M6 northbound at Thelwall Viaduct, between junction 20 and 21.

Officers attended the scene and found a lorry had come off the carriageway and landed on the embankment below the bridge.

The driver of the lorry is not believed to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Three lanes remain closed on the northbound carriageway due to serious damage caused to the barrier. One lane will remain open with a reduced speed limit.

These lane closures will remain in place for some time, and are expected to continue into the morning.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route during this time.

Full statement from Cheshire Fire and Rescue

Monday 30 September 2024 22:02 , Alex Ross

Firefighters were called to reports of a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) that had left the carriageway of the M6 northbound between Junction 20 and 21, close to the Thelwall Viaduct. On arrival, they found that a HGV had left the carriageway and overturned on an embankment, falling approximately 60 metres.

Crews used technical rescue equipment to lower themselves and reach the casualty, who was handed over to the care of attending paramedics.

Crews have applied water to cool the HGV and are using bunding to contain a leak of approximately 1000 litres of bio-diesel from the fuel tanks of the vehicle.

While the carriageway was fully closed, lanes one and two have since been re-opened by Cheshire Police and the Highways Agency.