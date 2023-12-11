#TheMoment a man was the last to learn he'd won a dream home
Juan Perez had his phone off when the Prince George Hospice announced him as the winner of a dream home lottery, so his friends and family tracked him down to tell him the big news.
King Charles has appointed a doctor who encourages faith healing and homeopathy alongside NHS treatments in an unorthodox choice for the monarch, The Times reported on Sunday
Ramaswamy’s unscheduled bathroom trip was quickly dubbed ‘pissgate’
Prince William never let go of his son Prince Louis at the Together At Christmas concert on Friday evening - and royal fans on TikTok can't get over how gentle and caring the father-son duo is
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all grown up in their family's black-and-white snap
Louis is gonna Louis.
The inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational featured a $4 million purse.
Detroit's Dylan Larkin lay motionless on the ice and was helped to the dressing room; teammate David Perron faces long suspension for how he reacted.
And still looks as stunning as ever.
Selena Gomez was seen heading out to dinner in New York City with her bestie, Taylor Swift, in matching mini skirts.
The actress shares 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son, Henry, 16, with husband Danny Moder
The couple got married on Leap Day in February 2012
The MMA community reacted to Khalil Rountree holding back from smashing Anthony Smith in his TKO win at UFC Fight Night 233.
Carrie Underwood took in one of Miranda Lambert's concerts. Both singers are in the midst of their Las Vegas residencies. See their photo together here.
"I’m so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath!" Thompson wrote of her sister, who died on Saturday night at age 29 following a stage 4 cancer diagnosis in January
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s twins marked their ninth birthday - and Princess Gabriella looked just like her mum in a new portrait
The lifestyle guru shared her advice while appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' this week
Opening up about her gruelling work schedule, Taylor Swift has admitted touring leaves her so exhausted she can barely leave her bed.
As speculation mounts over who will step into Daniel Craig’s shoes for the 007 role, it’s been reported two stars will play James Bond in the next 007 instalment – as younger and older versions of the spy.
A lot of people thought Shohei Ohtani was signing with the Blue Jays.
Princess Anne was pictured with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence in her 2023 Christmas card, but the heartfelt message inside left royal fans with questions.