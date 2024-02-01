#TheMoment a rare pink fog blanketed B.C.'s Okanagan
CBC Radio's Quirks & Quarks host Bob McDonald explains the science behind the pink fog that dazzled residents of British Columbia's Okanagan Valley early in the morning Jan. 31.
CBC Radio's Quirks & Quarks host Bob McDonald explains the science behind the pink fog that dazzled residents of British Columbia's Okanagan Valley early in the morning Jan. 31.
Almost exactly one year ago, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch was attacked by a group of teens in a hallway of Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey. No one expected it to be the last week of her life.
Republican’s name submitted for prestigious award by New York GOP representative Claudia Tenney in recognition of Abraham Accords as Middle East tensions continue to simmer
Former royal aide, Paul Butler predicts that King Charles is likely to abdicate, emulating the precedent set by Queen Margrethe of Denmark. See details.
New York state Judge Arthur Engoron is poised to possibly rule as soon as Wednesday on how much Trump and co-defendants have to pay in a civil fraud case and if the ex-president can continue doing business in New York.
The Prince and Princess of Wales aren't the only ones whose pages received tweaks
A Houthi cruise missile came close to a US warship but was shot down by a last line of defense, the ship's Close-In Weapon System, CNN reported.
David Cay Johnston recalled an old boast from the former president.
Bradley Cooper joined his fellow best actor SAG Award nominees Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”), Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) and Colman Domingo (“Rustin”) for an hour-long conversation, during which each actor was asked to name a career-changing moment they had with a fellow actor on set. Cooper, nominated for his self-directed performance in …
Kate Middleton's joyous family day with her loved ones amid recuperation at home revealed. Find out more here…
Trump’s largest lead is in North Carolina, where 49% of voters supported him compared to 39% who supported Biden.
"I thought it was the coolest thing ever," a now 19-year-old Leni admits
America's economy appears to have gone woke and is now fully supporting the reelection of Crooked Joe Biden.
The former president received a very stark message in the segment.
"Nothing announced by other tours or investment groups changes LIV Golf’s positive trajectory or future plans."
The podcast host believes that the former president will get "the same kind of jury" seen with E. Jean Carroll -- they're "going to hate him" The post Megyn Kelly Says Trump ‘Has Zero Chance of Winning’ His Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Judge Engoron is poised to rule how much money the Trump and his co-defendants owe for alleged fraud as well as whether he can still do business in the state.
A Canadian lawyer says the five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter legal issues with their respective NHL teams as well. Richard McLaren, an Ontario lawyer who authored a report into Russia's sports doping at the Olympics, says players could be banned from playing in the NHL due to violating their teams' and the league's code of conduct. He says even if the players are acquitted in a criminal court, the code of c
Julia Roberts and cinematographer Danny Moder married in 2002 and share three children
Georgia Fualaau, the younger daughter of Vili Fualaau and convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has given birth to a baby boy
The model is mom to four kids — Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou