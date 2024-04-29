TheMoment two bovine best friends went up for adoption together

CBC

Retail and pharmacy chain London Drugs says it was the "victim of a cybersecurity incident" Sunday and has shuttered its stores across Western Canada until further notice.The retailer, which is headquartered in B.C., says the closure is out of "an abundance of caution" and that it immediately took measures to counter the attack once it was discovered."At this time, we have no reason to believe that customer or employee data has been impacted," the company said in a statement emailed to CBC News