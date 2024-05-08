Therapist in Albuquerque faces child sex charges
Therapist in Albuquerque faces child sex charges
Therapist in Albuquerque faces child sex charges
The remains of a Newfoundland trucker who went missing in Ontario two weeks ago were found in the back of his truck's trailer in his home province, even though his rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen.The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that Brian Lush's body was recovered inside the truck's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L.On Monday, the OPP had only said that Lush had been found dead. A news release did not disclose where. Lush, who liv
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
Donald Trump’s valet told investigators before the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022 that he randomly chose boxes of documents to return to the National Archives and Trump himself directed that dozens more boxes located at the resort wouldn’t be returned, according to recently unsealed court filings.
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Ronnie Wiggs claimed he couldn’t afford to pay his wife's medical bills and take care of her any longer.
“You need to speak to him," Judge Juan Merchan told the former president's attorney. "I won’t tolerate that.”
“He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing,” the man’s sister told a TV station.
A man accused of second-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. was released from police custody earlier that day.Officers arrested 29-year-old Everett Constant on Saturday following a "violent family dispute" at a residence on 28th Street W., according to the Prince Albert Police Service.There, police found 51-year-old Beverly Constant dead.But that wasn't the police's first encounter with Everett Constant on the weekend.On Friday, officers were called to the same residence to help paramedics, an
Savannah Kriger, 32, of San Antonio, and her 3-year-old son, Kaiden, were found dead in a park on March 19
A Calgary 911 operator accused of leaking protected police information to an organized crime group is connected to a man currently serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for drug trafficking and who is currently before the courts on extortion and weapons offences. Marian Buonincontri, 58, faces charges of breach of trust, fraudulent use of a computer system with intent to obtain computer services and mischief in relation to CPS or RCMP data.The offence dates listed in court documents span from M
Donald Trump’s attorneys have found a new reason to seek to delay the classified documents case: Some of the documents found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago have shifted out of order since FBI agents seized them two years ago.
The child was “seriously injured” at the theme park on May 2 and died in the hospital on May 5, police say
Two men found sleeping in a stolen car in St. Catharines, Ont., have been arrested as part of an investigation into more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores across the province.Police say more than $300,000 worth of product was taken in more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores, including some located in Guelph.Arrests were made on Sunday afternoon, when Guelph Police found the men sleeping inside a stolen car in St. Catharines. With help from Niagara police, they blocked in the car with the sleeping m
A three-hour standoff with the man, involving three other children trapped inside, ensued, police said.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy accountant took $12,000 from him and quit, and now he can’t find anyone else willing to sign his financial statements—potentially forcing him to become his own accountant and assume personal responsibility for his records.That’s one piece of eye-popping news found in a series of court records filed on Tuesday related to Donald Trump’s bankrupt, criminally indicted, slanderous former personal attorney’s ongoing
A former Calgary teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student more than 20 years ago.Mario Joseph Denis Arsenault, 54, who currently lives in Levis, Que., was charged by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) with two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault.Police say the woman came forward and reported "multiple instances of sexual assault."A publication ban protects the identity of the alleged victim. Incidents alleged in vehicle and homeIn 2000 the w
A security guard was shot and seriously injured outside Canadian rap star Drake's mega-mansion in Toronto early Tuesday, police say.The entrance to the sprawling property on Park Lane Circle in the ritzy Bridle Path neighbourhood was taped off by officers and there was a heavy police presence in the area throughout the morning.The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. ET, Toronto police Insp. Paul Krawczyk told media at the scene.Krawczyk couldn't say whether Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Gr
“You treated them as less than human. ... You don’t care about equality or respect.”
The Miami gang member chased the victim for four blocks.