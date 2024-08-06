'There's a 7-Footer': Large Alligator Strolls Across South Carolina Road During Tropical Storm Debby

A large alligator was seen crossing a road in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina as Tropical Storm Debby drenched the region on Monday, August 5, footage shows.

Footage captured by Robert Moose Rini shows the gator, which he estimated to be around seven feet in length, taking a slow stroll across Pope Avenue as heavy rainfall hit the region on Monday. The alligator can be seen taking a short pause and laying down in the water before continuing its walk.

“Imagine walking around the corner and seeing that sucker,” said Rini.

Additional footage from Rini shows another instance of an alligator on a path alongside Pope Avenue on August 5. Storyful could not confirm if it was the same animal.

The National Weather Service issued a storm surge warning to remain in effect in the area on Tuesday, with heavy winds and flooding rain forecast. Credit: Robert Moose Rini via Storyful

